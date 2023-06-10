ENGINEERING JOBS

20 coolest gadgets that you will need this summer

This video unveils the latest and greatest gadgets that will take your summer adventures to the next level.
Interesting Engineering
| Jun 10, 2023 02:00 PM EST
Created: Jun 10, 2023 02:00 PM EST
explainer
Artboard 1.png
EPISODE 18
The future of technology: Strange gadgets that could change your daily life
Neuro_4 (1).jpg
EPISODE 17
Elon Musk’s Neuralink can now experiment on humans
Thumbnail (1).jpg
EPISODE 16
20 coolest gadgets that you will need this summer
iStock-862400818.jpg
EPISODE 15
How maglev trains work
foodini.jpg
EPISODE 14
20 Innovative food technology that will make you hungry
china_yatay (1).jpg
EPISODE 13
How and why is China creating artificial islands in the south China sea?
Medical Inventions web.jpg
EPISODE 12
Top 20 medical inventions that changed the world by 2022
2 (14).jpg
EPISODE 10
How does GPS work?
the line.jpg
EPISODE 8
The tech revolution of urban living: A closer look at smart cities
China synthetic drug.jpg
EPISODE 7
The fentanyl triangle: China's labs, Mexico's cartels, America's crisis
web.jpg
EPISODE 6
How electricity can help heal wounds faster
25.jpeg
EPISODE 5
10 luxury and fast car that you can't resist
world.jpg
EPISODE 4
Will the Earth reach its population limit soon?
pirates thumbnail.jpg
EPISODE 3
How technology is turning the tide on maritime piracy
Top 5 Skills or jobs that won't be replaced by AI in future.jpg
EPISODE 2
5 skills that AI will never replace
Insects are on our table.jpg
EPISODE 1
Will we replace the meat in our diets with insects?

As the summer season approaches, it's time to gear up and make the most out of those sunny days. In this video, we are taking a deep dive into the world of the latest tech gadgets specifically designed to enhance your summer fun. From innovative pool cleaners to smart garden irrigation systems, we have you covered. Join us as we explore the functionality, durability, and ways these cutting-edge gadgets can elevate your summer activities. Get ready to make this summer your most enjoyable one yet!

Keep your garden thriving even during the hottest days with smart irrigation systems. These intelligent devices use sensors and weather data to ensure your plants receive the optimal amount of water. Say goodbye to overwatering or forgetting to water altogether. Achieve a lush, vibrant garden without the stress.

Don't let your devices run out of power while you're out and about this summer. Portable solar chargers harness the sun's energy to keep your smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets charged wherever you go. Stay connected and capture those precious summer memories without worrying about battery life.

As summer approaches, make the most of the season with the help of these incredible tech gadgets. Whether you're enjoying a refreshing swim in a clean pool, tending to a thriving garden effortlessly, hosting unforgettable outdoor gatherings, or staying connected on your summer adventures, these innovative devices are here to enhance your experience. Don't miss out on the chance to make this summer your most enjoyable yet. Like, comment, and subscribe for more exciting content, and get ready to dive into a summer filled with fun and technology. Happy summer!