How electricity can help heal wounds faster

Non-healing chronic wounds is something millions have to deal with. Is electricity the solution to this problem?
Interesting Engineering
| May 09, 2023 02:00 PM EST
Created: May 09, 2023 02:00 PM EST
explainer
Non-healing chronic wounds are a significant challenge worldwide, affecting millions of people, particularly those with diabetes or other neurological and immune conditions. Fortunately, researchers have discovered an unlikely solution - Electricity.  

In healthy individuals, the healing process involves four stages. In the first stage, hemostasis, the wound fills with blood from cut vessels to control bleeding. Inflammation, the second stage, begins within 24 hours after the injury. Blood vessels around the injured area dilate, and white blood cells gather around the wound to remove bacteria and debris. The third stage, proliferation, sees the clot exterior dry and form a scab, and finally, in the remodeling stage, the scab falls off, the blood vessels heal, and scar tissue is formed.

Unfortunately, for people with diabetes  and other conditions, the healing process is slower and sometimes doesn't occur at all. However, in a groundbreaking study, researchers discovered that placing the scars in an electric field could cause cells to move in the same direction, accelerating the healing process by up to three times.

Furthermore, this discovery could have far-reaching implications for the medical field. It offers an innovative approach to healing chronic wounds that could potentially help people with other conditions that impact the healing process. In addition, it offers a new area of research that could lead to further discoveries in the field of electrical medicine.

In conclusion, the discovery that electricity can aid in the healing of chronic wounds is a promising development in the medical field. This breakthrough has the potential to improve the lives of millions of people with diabetes and other conditions and offers a new avenue for research and innovation in the field of electrical medicine.