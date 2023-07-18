ENGINEERING JOBS

The genius technology behind noise canceling headphones

Noise pollution is a big issue, especially for people who live in big cities. Luckily these noise canceling headphones can help suppress unwanted noise thanks to their genius design. 
Interesting Engineering
| Jul 18, 2023 02:00 PM EST
Created: Jul 18, 2023 02:00 PM EST
explainer
Artboard 1ss.jpg
EPISODE 11
The genius technology behind noise canceling headphones
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 10
Why you are having trouble paying attention
Artboard 1.jpg
EPISODE 9
This is how “Joan is Awful” is possible
maxresdefault.png
EPISODE 8
Unlocking immortality? New organ transplant technique sparks hope
YAZISIZ.jpg
EPISODE 7
Believe it or not, AI could be your next grief counselor!
cloud_control_minden_pictures_alamy.png
EPISODE 6
Playing God: How China controls the weather
Artboard 1.png
EPISODE 5
Why Couldn't Anyone Find the Titan?
Artboard 1 (1).jpg
EPISODE 4
How an engineering failure led to the titan submarine implosion
Başlıksız-1.jpg
EPISODE 3
Orca rampage threatens boaters in Iberia
1.jpg
EPISODE 2
New York City is sinking under its own weight
iStock-465360951.jpg
EPISODE 1
The controversial world of 3d printed firearms

Living in urban environments can be both exciting and challenging. The constant exposure to bright lights, polluted air, and excessive noise can take a toll on one's well-being. However, there is a solution that allows city dwellers to find solace and enjoy their favorite audio content amidst the urban chaos: noise-canceling headphones.

Noise-canceling headphones come in two types: noise-blocking (passive) and active noise-canceling (ANC). While noise-blocking headphones fit snugly in the ear canal to protect against loud sounds, ANC headphones go further by utilizing microphones to analyze and counteract surrounding noise with opposing sound waves. ANC headphones offer an immersive audio experience, aid concentration in noisy environments, and contribute to long-term ear health by reducing the need for higher volume levels. They exemplify the power of technology to enhance urban living by providing a quieter and more enjoyable listening experience.

Noise-canceling headphones exemplify how basic principles of physics can inspire innovative designs to enhance our daily lives. With a wide range of options available, catering to both professional and affordable preferences, these headphones empower individuals to immerse themselves in their preferred audio content while minimizing the impact of urban noise. By offering respite from the challenges of urban living, noise-canceling headphones become a valuable companion for city dwellers, enabling them to find moments of tranquility and enjoyment amidst the hustle and bustle of their surroundings.