Does CGI make movies better or worse?

CGI has been used in movies for more than half a century. Do you think it made modern cinema better or worse?
| Jul 29, 2023 02:00 PM EST
The film industry has experienced a seismic transformation with the evolution of Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). This groundbreaking technology has elevated visual storytelling to new heights, blurring the line between reality and the virtual world. While there may have been initial skepticism and resistance, CGI's seamless integration with practical effects has proven its indispensable role in shaping modern cinema.

CGI's journey began modestly in 1958, with Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo" employing primitive CGI techniques for its spiral effects. Subsequent films like "Westworld" in 1973 showcased more sophisticated applications, bridging real-world inspirations with computer-generated imagery. As technology advanced, films like "Tron" in 1982 pushed the boundaries of visual effects, despite initial backlash labeling CGI as 'cheating.' The advent of motion capturing technology further enhanced CGI's realism, as seen in "The Lord of the Rings," where actors' movements were recorded to bring CGI characters to life. Today, CGI complements practical effects, enabling seamless compositing for realistic scenes, as exemplified in "Dune" from 2021.

Contrary to criticism, CGI stands as an essential filmmaking tool, enriching modern storytelling by turning filmmakers' visions into immersive experiences on the big screen. Far from diminishing cinema's magic, CGI adds depth and dimension to narratives, offering creative possibilities beyond the limitations of practical effects. Embracing the amalgamation of CGI and practical effects has ushered in a new era of visual storytelling, captivating audiences worldwide with its mesmerizing visual wonders.