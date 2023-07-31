ENGINEERING JOBS

How will BMW’s color changing car can rise crime levels

How would BMW's color-changing car impact crime rates? With the i Vision Dee, car chases and getaways could be forever transformed.
Interesting Engineering
| Jul 31, 2023 06:20 AM EST
Created: Jul 31, 2023 06:20 AM EST
explainer
Untitled-1.png
EPISODE 16
How will BMW’s color changing car can rise crime levels
ddd.jpg
EPISODE 15
Does CGI make movies better or worse?
Artboard 1 (1).jpg
EPISODE 14
AI: Friend or foe? The answer will change everything!
Untitled-1.jpg
EPISODE 13
How a waitress named Elon Musk's tech giant
Artboard 1ss.jpg
EPISODE 11
The genius technology behind noise canceling headphones
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 10
Why you are having trouble paying attention
Artboard 1.jpg
EPISODE 9
This is how “Joan is Awful” is possible
maxresdefault.png
EPISODE 8
Unlocking immortality? New organ transplant technique sparks hope
YAZISIZ.jpg
EPISODE 7
Believe it or not, AI could be your next grief counselor!
cloud_control_minden_pictures_alamy.png
EPISODE 6
Playing God: How China controls the weather
Artboard 1.png
EPISODE 5
Why Couldn't Anyone Find the Titan?
Artboard 1 (1).jpg
EPISODE 4
How an engineering failure led to the titan submarine implosion
Başlıksız-1.jpg
EPISODE 3
Orca rampage threatens boaters in Iberia
1.jpg
EPISODE 2
New York City is sinking under its own weight
iStock-465360951.jpg
EPISODE 1
The controversial world of 3d printed firearms

The automotive industry has always been at the forefront of innovation, and BMW's latest breakthrough promises to revolutionize car chases and getaways forever. With the i Vision Dee, a color-changing car, the possibilities are limitless, but so are the potential consequences. In this article, we will explore how this incredible technology could impact crime rates and the implications it may have on law enforcement and society as a whole.

The i Vision Dee's color-changing capability introduces an entirely new dimension to car chases, offering criminals a tool to evade capture with unprecedented ease. By altering the car's appearance on-the-fly, it becomes significantly harder for law enforcement to identify and track fleeing suspects. The car's ability to seamlessly blend into its surroundings, mimicking the colors and patterns of the environment, presents a formidable challenge to traditional policing methods. Moreover, criminals could potentially switch between various color patterns to confuse pursuing officers further, prolonging chases and increasing the risk of dangerous situations on the road.

On the other hand, the color-changing technology could also be harnessed as a valuable asset in law enforcement efforts. Undercover operations and surveillance could benefit greatly from this innovation, enabling officers to remain inconspicuous while monitoring criminal activities. The ability to adapt the car's appearance to different scenarios grants law enforcement a strategic advantage in gathering evidence and conducting covert operations.

While BMW's color-changing car, the i Vision Dee, promises exciting possibilities for law enforcement and undercover operations, it also raises concerns about its potential misuse by criminals. Striking a balance between innovative advancements and maintaining public safety will be crucial as this technology enters the market. Policymakers, automotive manufacturers, and law enforcement agencies must work together to develop safeguards that prevent the misuse of this technology while harnessing its potential for crime prevention and detection. As we step into this new era of automotive technology, it is vital to consider the implications on crime rates and ensure that society benefits from these advancements responsibly.