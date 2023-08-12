ENGINEERING JOBS

How Hyperloop can be faster than commercial planes

Elon Musk and company released the white paper on Hyperloop nearly 10 years ago but still no significant progress has been made in the project.
Interesting Engineering
| Aug 12, 2023 02:00 PM EST
Created: Aug 12, 2023 02:00 PM EST
explainer
In 2013, Elon Musk unveiled the concept of the Hyperloop, a high-speed underground transport system with the potential to revolutionize travel. Yet, the idea of a pressurized tube transport is not entirely new, with its roots dating back to a 1799 concept by British engineer George Medhurst, known as Vactrain.

The Hyperloop's allure stems from two groundbreaking technological advancements. Firstly, it incorporates Maglev (magnetic levitation) technology, which eradicates the friction between the train and tracks, facilitating incredibly high speeds. Secondly, the system operates in vacuum tunnels, eliminating air resistance which enhances speed, conserves energy, and curtails maintenance costs. While the technical blueprint seems promising, the project's economic viability is contentious. Elon Musk's initial cost estimate for a San Francisco-Los Angeles route was about $6 billion, but more recent projections from Hyperloop One suggest costs closer to $13 billion for a shorter 107-mile route. With the historically high maintenance costs of Maglev technology and potential ticket prices surging from a predicted $20 to an estimated $100, the financial challenges are palpable.

Presently, over 10 companies are fervently working on making the Hyperloop a reality. Although progress has been incremental, with Hyperloop One's passenger test speeds falling short of expectations, the vision remains undeterred. The world keenly watches as industries strive to shape this ambitious future of transportation.