What do we know about UFOs so far
In the annals of history, tales of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) have captivated humanity. From John Winthrop's 1934 account of a strange celestial phenomenon to the House Oversight Committee's 2023 revelations about the government's hidden knowledge, the mystery surrounding UFOs has only deepened. Former military officials have hinted at undisclosed information, and whispers of "non-human" biological matter have fueled further speculation.
Bob Lazar, in his 1989 claims, brought Area 51 into the limelight, alleging firsthand experience with alien technology. His detailed descriptions in the 2018 documentary present a picture of advanced crafts, powered by moscovium (element 115) and constructed from special metallic quasicrystals. These UFOs, equipped with gravity emitters and amplifiers, are believed to maneuver using anti-gravitational waves, distinguishing themselves from any human-made structures through their seamless construction.
The increasing global acknowledgment of UFOs and the myriad of sightings place them firmly in reality's grasp. Yet, their true nature remains an enigma. As humanity continues its quest to decipher the mysteries of these celestial crafts, one thing becomes clear: our understanding is just the tip of the iceberg, with many more secrets awaiting discovery.