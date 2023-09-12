Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Why are lightning strikes not dangerous for planes

Airplanes meet lightning more often than you'd think. But they continue their voyage, undisturbed. Here is the story behind it.
Interesting Engineering
| Sep 12, 2023 02:00 PM EST
Created: Sep 12, 2023 02:00 PM EST
explainer
  • twitter
Untitled-1 (1).png
EPISODE 13
Why are lightning strikes not dangerous for planes
pentagon-ufo-reports-1.jpg
EPISODE 12
What do we know about UFOs so far
Untitled-1.png
EPISODE 11
Bees that are trained to detect bombs
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 10
The hidden potential of ocean waves
untitled-1_720.png
EPISODE 9
This design is why ships don’t tip over
Untitled-1.png
EPISODE 8
Why we need this material more than oil now
Untitled-1 (1).png
EPISODE 7
Drone that will get rid of all sea mines
untitled-1_720.png
EPISODE 6
Why did Japan’s prime minister eat radioactive fish?
untitled-12222_720.png
EPISODE 5
This bot hunts down starfish only
Untitled-1.png
EPISODE 4
Why Elon wants to create the “Everything App"
untitled-1_720.png
EPISODE 3
How the Soviet Union made the largest bomb on earth?
Untitled-2.jpg
EPISODE 2
This kite can move a cargo ship without a fuel
Untitled-1.jpg
EPISODE 1
Scientists are turning Mr. Freeze's iconic weapon into reality

In the realm of aerospace innovation, carbon composites have sparked a revolution with their extraordinary properties. However, one formidable challenge loomed large—their limited conductivity when compared to traditional metals. This predicament gave rise to a crucial question: How could modern aircraft be shielded from the formidable forces of lightning strikes, which pose a potent threat to their structural integrity?

The solution, borne from ingenious engineering minds, entailed the integration of a mesh crafted from conductive fibers nestled within the layers of these carbon composites. Though this mesh remains imperceptible to the naked eye, it plays a pivotal role in averting disaster. When lightning's electrifying bolt strikes, instead of courting destruction by channeling electrical energy through the material, it is deftly redirected away by this embedded mesh, preserving the aircraft's structural soundness. Boeing engineer Stephen Henning, a venerable figure in the aerospace domain, hailed this innovation as a testament to their unwavering commitment to passenger safety and innovation. Rigorous testing has demonstrated that their aircraft can weather lightning strikes with remarkable efficacy, often rivaling or surpassing the resilience of their traditional metal-skinned counterparts.

So, the next time you find yourself aloft, witnessing a luminous spectacle of lightning in the skies, spare a moment to acknowledge the astonishing feats of engineering that underpin your safety. As Stephen aptly emphasizes, thanks to this design, lightning remains a breathtaking display of nature, rather than a perilous threat.