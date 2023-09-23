The genius engineering behind 3D-printed rockets

In a remarkable feat of engineering and innovation, Terran 1 emerged as the world's inaugural rocket constructed almost entirely through 3D printing technology. Over a span of five years, engineers meticulously crafted 85% of its components using cutting-edge 3D printing techniques.

This groundbreaking creation by Relativity not only symbolizes the convergence of technology and space exploration but also raises a crucial question: Can a 3D-printed rocket truly conquer the rigors of space travel? What sets Terran 1 apart is the judicious choice of materials. Utilizing proprietary aluminum for its body and a unique blend of copper, chromium, and niobium for its engines—an invention born from NASA research—this rocket embodies strength and innovation. The 3D printing process, a fusion of laser powder bed technology for precision and Directed Energy Deposition for large components, showcases the synergy of these techniques.

On March 22, 2023, Terran 1 embarked on its maiden voyage, bearing the hopes and dreams of a new era in space exploration. Although the mission hit a snag when the second-stage engines failed to ignite, the rocket remarkably survived the harrowing journey through Max Q—the point of maximum atmospheric stress. This pioneering venture demonstrates the potential of 3D printing in revolutionizing rocket manufacturing, making it faster, more cost-effective, and potentially heralding a future where astronauts journey into space aboard 3D-printed rockets.