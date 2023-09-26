Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Why we put wind turbines underwater

Underwater wind turbines, strategically positioned beneath the ocean's surface, harness the power of tidal currents to generate clean, renewable electricity.
Underwater wind turbines represent a groundbreaking leap in renewable energy technology, differing from their terrestrial counterparts by being strategically positioned beneath the ocean's surface to harness the potent energy of underwater currents and tides. This innovative fusion of natural forces and cutting-edge engineeringyields a continuous source of clean, sustainable electricity.

Operating on a beautifully straightforward principle, these turbines rotate their blades as ocean tides ebb and flow under the influence of the Moon's gravitational pull, akin to how traditional wind turbines harness wind energy. This rhythmic, dependable energy source, however, encounters challenges in its relative youth as an industry, lacking established supply chains and manufacturing processes. Engineers grapple with concerns such as corrosion, biofouling, and potential impacts on marine ecosystems and wildlife.

Yet, as technology advances and solutions emerge, underwater wind turbines hold great promise as a cornerstone of a greener and more sustainable energy future.