MIT makes a super thin solar cell that can turn any surface into a power plant

MIT engineers have unveiled a groundbreaking achievement in solar technology with the creation of ultralight fabric solar cells. These cells, thinner than a human hair and just one-hundredth the weight of standard solar panels, have the remarkable ability to turn almost any surface into a power source. This innovation is made possible by the use of semiconducting inks and scalable printing processes, resulting in a power-per-kilogram production 18 times greater than traditional solar panels.

The production of these solar cells relies on electronic inks and entirely printable materials. The process involves depositing nanomaterial layers onto a 3-micron thick substrate using a slot-die coater. With the addition of an electrode through screen printing, the final solar module is a mere 15 microns thick. To overcome their fragility, MIT utilizes Dyneema, a super-strong fabric, as a substrate, securing the solar cells with UV-curable glue. These cells, when tested on Dyneema, generated approximately 370 watts-per-kilogram, showcasing their superiority over conventional solar cells. Their lightweight composition also presents an environmentally friendly alternative, reducing solar waste, and they maintained over 90% of their power generation capability after being rolled and unrolled 500 times. The team continues to explore solutions for environmental protection, including ultrathin packaging options.

In summary, MIT's ultralight fabric solar cells represent a transformative leap in solar technology, offering unparalleled efficiency and portability. With their capacity to harness solar energy from almost any surface, these cells hold tremendous potential for sustainable energy generation. Despite the challenges of durability, their innovative approach could revolutionize the solar industry, offering a greener and more adaptable solution for renewable power generation.