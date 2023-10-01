Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

MIT makes a super thin solar cell that can turn any surface into a power plant

MIT engineers have developed an ultralight fabric solar cell that can transform virtually any surface into a power source. Here’s how they work. 
Interesting Engineering
| Oct 01, 2023 02:00 PM EST
Created: Oct 01, 2023 02:00 PM EST
explainer
  • twitter
Untitled-1.jpg
EPISODE 24
MIT makes a super thin solar cell that can turn any surface into a power plant
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 23
GE Aerospace’s Sensiworm made flying safer!
untitled-1_720.png
EPISODE 22
Are plastic-eating worms the solution to plastic waste?
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 21
Why we put wind turbines underwater
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 20
Should police have marijuana tests?
untitled-2_720.jpg
EPISODE 19
The genius engineering behind 3D-printed rockets
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 18
Motagua River: The most trashed river on earth
untitled-1_cms.png
EPISODE 17
How this vessel lays underwater cables
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 16
X-ray free-Electron lasers - most engineered light source?
untitled-1_720.png
EPISODE 15
What’s Flipper Zero and what dangers did it bring
Website Thumbnail.jpg
EPISODE 14
Can this new warp drive breakthrough make interstellar travel possible?
uxqfVS92PvXJW7SMksEHZ8.png
EPISODE 13
Why are lightning strikes not dangerous for planes
pentagon-ufo-reports-1.jpg
EPISODE 12
What do we know about UFOs so far
Untitled-1.png
EPISODE 11
Bees that are trained to detect bombs
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 10
The hidden potential of ocean waves
untitled-1_720.png
EPISODE 9
This design is why ships don’t tip over
Untitled-1.png
EPISODE 8
Why we need this material more than oil now
Untitled-1 (1).png
EPISODE 7
Drone that will get rid of all sea mines
untitled-1_720.png
EPISODE 6
Why did Japan’s prime minister eat radioactive fish?
untitled-12222_720.png
EPISODE 5
This bot hunts down starfish only
Untitled-1.png
EPISODE 4
Why Elon wants to create the “Everything App"
untitled-1_720.png
EPISODE 3
How the Soviet Union made the largest bomb on earth?
Untitled-2.jpg
EPISODE 2
This kite can move a cargo ship without a fuel
Untitled-1.jpg
EPISODE 1
Scientists are turning Mr. Freeze's iconic weapon into reality

MIT engineers have unveiled a groundbreaking achievement in solar technology with the creation of ultralight fabric solar cells. These cells, thinner than a human hair and just one-hundredth the weight of standard solar panels, have the remarkable ability to turn almost any surface into a power source. This innovation is made possible by the use of semiconducting inks and scalable printing processes, resulting in a power-per-kilogram production 18 times greater than traditional solar panels.

The production of these solar cells relies on electronic inks and entirely printable materials. The process involves depositing nanomaterial layers onto a 3-micron thick substrate using a slot-die coater. With the addition of an electrode through screen printing, the final solar module is a mere 15 microns thick. To overcome their fragility, MIT utilizes Dyneema, a super-strong fabric, as a substrate, securing the solar cells with UV-curable glue. These cells, when tested on Dyneema, generated approximately 370 watts-per-kilogram, showcasing their superiority over conventional solar cells. Their lightweight composition also presents an environmentally friendly alternative, reducing solar waste, and they maintained over 90% of their power generation capability after being rolled and unrolled 500 times. The team continues to explore solutions for environmental protection, including ultrathin packaging options.

In summary, MIT's ultralight fabric solar cells represent a transformative leap in solar technology, offering unparalleled efficiency and portability. With their capacity to harness solar energy from almost any surface, these cells hold tremendous potential for sustainable energy generation. Despite the challenges of durability, their innovative approach could revolutionize the solar industry, offering a greener and more adaptable solution for renewable power generation.