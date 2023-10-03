Hand powered paper centrifuge that saves lives

In a stroke of ingenious innovation, bioengineers at Stanford University, led by the visionary Manu Prakash, have crafted the remarkable "paperfuge." This hand-powered centrifuge, inspired by childhood whirligig toys, achieves astounding speeds of up to 125,000 RPM, rivaling the performance of laboratory centrifuges that often come with a hefty price tag. Astonishingly, this marvel is constructed from a mere 20 cents worth of materials, comprising paper, twine, and plastic. The true marvel of the paperfuge, however, lies in its capability to isolate malaria parasites in a mere 15 minutes and separate blood plasma from red cells in under two minutes, all without the reliance on electricity. This groundbreaking invention is poised to revolutionize healthcare in resource-constrained regions, where unstable power supplies have long been a hindrance.

But Manu Prakash and his dedicated team's contributions to global healthcare transcend the paperfuge. They've previously bestowed the world with the "foldscope," an affordable paper microscope that enables the diagnosis of various diseases. These innovative solutions are not merely scientific novelties but catalysts for profound change, offering newfound accessibility to healthcare resources in underserved corners of the world. In a world often rife with challenges, the work of Prakash and his team shines as a beacon of hope, illuminating a path towards more equitable healthcare for all.

