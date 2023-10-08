Slime that can save lives

In the realm where robotics and medical innovation unite, an unconventional hero emerges: a remarkable slime. This isn't your ordinary viscous substance; it's a fluidic soft robot, composed of polymers, borax, and alcohol, with a remarkable ability to transition between liquid and solid states through viscoelasticity. Infused with tiny neodymium particles, it gains magnetic control, empowering it to shape-shift, traverse intricate spaces, and adapt effortlessly.

Yet, what truly sets this slime apart is its life-saving potential. With a capacity to envelop hazardous objects, it acts as a protective barrier, buying crucial time until professional intervention. Its versatility extends to drug delivery and surgical assistance, all while possessing the unique ability to self-heal thanks to robust hydrogen bonds.

While it may seem like a page from science fiction, researchers are actively exploring the boundless horizons of this slime's capabilities. With its unparalleled flexibility, adaptability, and navigational prowess, it holds the promise of revolutionizing healthcare, transcending the boundary between imagination and reality.