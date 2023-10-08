Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Slime that can save lives

Meet the futuristic, self-healing slime robot that can protect, heal, and assist in medical procedures.
Interesting Engineering
| Oct 08, 2023 02:00 PM EST
Created: Oct 08, 2023 02:00 PM EST
explainer
  • twitter
Untitled-1.jpg
EPISODE 27
Can 3D printed organs solve the worldwide organ shortage problem?
untitled-1_720.png
EPISODE 26
Will ai cure cancer?
Untitled-1 (1).jpg
EPISODE 25
Hand powered paper centrifuge that saves lives
Untitled-1.jpg
EPISODE 24
MIT makes a super thin solar cell that can turn any surface into a power plant
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 23
GE Aerospace’s Sensiworm made flying safer!
untitled-1_720.png
EPISODE 22
Are plastic-eating worms the solution to plastic waste?
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 21
Why we put wind turbines underwater
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 20
Should police have marijuana tests?
untitled-2_720.jpg
EPISODE 19
The genius engineering behind 3D-printed rockets
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 18
Motagua River: The most trashed river on earth
untitled-1_cms.png
EPISODE 17
How this vessel lays underwater cables
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 16
X-ray free-Electron lasers - most engineered light source?
untitled-1_720.png
EPISODE 15
What’s Flipper Zero and what dangers did it bring
Website Thumbnail.jpg
EPISODE 14
Can this new warp drive breakthrough make interstellar travel possible?
uxqfVS92PvXJW7SMksEHZ8.png
EPISODE 13
Why are lightning strikes not dangerous for planes
pentagon-ufo-reports-1.jpg
EPISODE 12
What do we know about UFOs so far
Untitled-1.png
EPISODE 11
Bees that are trained to detect bombs
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 10
The hidden potential of ocean waves
untitled-1_720.png
EPISODE 9
This design is why ships don’t tip over
Untitled-1.png
EPISODE 8
Why we need this material more than oil now
Untitled-1 (1).png
EPISODE 7
Drone that will get rid of all sea mines
untitled-1_720.png
EPISODE 6
Why did Japan’s prime minister eat radioactive fish?
untitled-12222_720.png
EPISODE 5
This bot hunts down starfish only
Untitled-1.png
EPISODE 4
Why Elon wants to create the “Everything App"
untitled-1_720.png
EPISODE 3
How the Soviet Union made the largest bomb on earth?
Untitled-2.jpg
EPISODE 2
This kite can move a cargo ship without a fuel
Untitled-1.jpg
EPISODE 1
Scientists are turning Mr. Freeze's iconic weapon into reality

In the realm where robotics and medical innovation unite, an unconventional hero emerges: a remarkable slime. This isn't your ordinary viscous substance; it's a fluidic soft robot, composed of polymers, borax, and alcohol, with a remarkable ability to transition between liquid and solid states through viscoelasticity. Infused with tiny neodymium particles, it gains magnetic control, empowering it to shape-shift, traverse intricate spaces, and adapt effortlessly.

Yet, what truly sets this slime apart is its life-saving potential. With a capacity to envelop hazardous objects, it acts as a protective barrier, buying crucial time until professional intervention. Its versatility extends to drug delivery and surgical assistance, all while possessing the unique ability to self-heal thanks to robust hydrogen bonds.

While it may seem like a page from science fiction, researchers are actively exploring the boundless horizons of this slime's capabilities. With its unparalleled flexibility, adaptability, and navigational prowess, it holds the promise of revolutionizing healthcare, transcending the boundary between imagination and reality.