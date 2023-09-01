Why did Japan’s prime minister eat radioactive fish?

Last week, the Japanese government took the controversial step of releasing radioactive water from the Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean, standing firm on its claims of the procedure's safety. This decision can be traced back to the 2011 earthquake and subsequent tsunami which led to the meltdown of three reactors at the plant. In the efforts to manage the crisis, water was utilized to cool the reactors, leading to the storage of 350 million gallons of radioactive water in tanks, now reaching their capacity. The utility company, Tepco, oversees a treatment process to purge the water of numerous radioactive contaminants. However, the isotope tritium remains due to its intrinsic nature as a component of water.

In response to potential reservations, the Japanese government presented a three-fold plan for the water's safe release: first, by diluting the radioactive water using seawater; next, by routing it through a seafloor tunnel; and finally, by ensuring its gradual release spanning several decades. Lending credence to the plan, the International Atomic Energy Agency has given its nod, asserting that the strategy aligns with international safety benchmarks.

Yet, this decision has not been universally accepted. China has responded by imposing a ban on all seafood imports from Japan, driven by fears of contamination. Countering this narrative, Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, accompanied by three Cabinet ministers, indulged in sashimi made from fish sourced from the Fukushima coast. This symbolic act sought to underscore the government's faith in the safety measures and to assuage public concerns regarding the consumption of Fukushima seafood. As Japan persists with its chosen course, the global community remains deeply divided on the matter.