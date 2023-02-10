Would We Benefit from Terraforming Deserts into Farms?

When Mark Twain said “Buy land, they are not making it anymore”, he touched on an issue that wouldn’t be a problem until much later than his time. Overpopulation, pollution and the incoming minor inconvenience that we refer to as ecological collapse of the world we live in made land a valuable commodity. But not just any land. Land that is suitable for agriculture, also often called arable land, is essential for food security and will continue to be so in the near future.

To understand terraforming as a concept in terms of agriculture, we need to know what factors play a role in plant growth. There are four essential factors at play. Plants need light, water, nutrients and an ideal temperature to grow to their full potential. A mix of these four factors will decide how fertile that region is. Give a region enough rain, sunlight and warmth and its ecosystem will flourish with a variety of plants. That’s why the Amazon Rainforest is filled with countless nutritious fruit species that are filled with vitamins and the arid lands of Southwestern United States are filled with… tumbleweeds which are not really useful for much other than feeding mules and building tension in a western.

If you want to terraform a desert into a more fertile land, the first thing you need would be a clean source of water which can be done by creating an artificial lake near the land we are going to turn into arable land. A large body of water that will be used for irrigation can also take care of the scorching heat problem in the desert, as we know artificial canals can help bring temperatures down. Most deserts get plenty of sunlight so that was not an issue to begin with, so we can check that off the list too. When you take the fact that we already fertilize the land we use in agriculture, terraforming doesn’t seem like a sci-fi concept at all.

We have already done this to a certain extent with countries like Egypt and Israel utilizing the drip irrigation method to do agriculture with a limited source of water. Desert greening is also a slow but effective method of small-scale terraforming. So why don’t we already do it? Because as it stands now, the land we have now is more than enough to feed the world. We can just import food we need from nearby countries that have plenty of arable land and take care of the problem that way. But will this be enough in the future when the populations continue to rise and the declining ecological situation we are in begins to take a turn from bad to much worse? Plus, we still think there would be some benefits to terraforming deserts into different habitats for agriculture even if we are not necessarily in dire need of more food.

The first benefit would be variety. Yes, your country may be the chief importer of potatoes in the world, but that means you won’t be craving a juicy pineapple every now and then. Domestic farming of different vegetables and fruits at reasonable prices would make more exotic foods available in different parts of the world. This would also make supply lines shorter and reduce the traffic of ships that travel day and night to import and export goods all over the world, and make logistics easier. You probably remember that week where we all took a break from being depressed about COVID-19 to make fun of that ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal. Even that seemingly minor and admittedly absurd event had a significant impact on world trade, preventing 9.6 billion dollars worth of trade. Shorter supply lines also means less people will touch your food if that is something that bothers you.

Even if arable land is not an issue today, we will eventually need to learn how to terraform sooner or later if we want to colonize other planets and starting with our deserts would be the perfect case study on terraforming. If you are going to start change, you might as well start at home, right?

Terraforming as a concept is barely in its infancy years today. But the rising interest in colonizing Mars in the public sphere will eventually make this topic pop up again. Most of the planets in our near vicinity are not habitable by humans, and terraforming them into liveable planets would be in our interest if we are going to colonize them. After all, who the hell wants to live in a gas giant?