The not-so-mini, M134 Mini Gun

With an impressive legacy of roughly 60 years of service, the M134 Minigun was created in 60s for use by the US military in Vietnam.
military mechanics
Back in the days of The Civil War, Richard Jordan Gatling invented a multi-barreled, rotating gun operated by a hand crank that could fire up to 200 rounds a minute. Soon after WW2, realizing that singled barreled automatic weapons had essentially reached their design limits, the U.S. Army Ordnance Research and Development Service hit on the idea of re-introducing Richard J. Gatling’s multi-barreled rotary weapon.

In 1946 the General Electric company received the contract for this new program, code named "Project Vulcan". In 1956 the gun was standardized as the M61 20 mm cannon and entered service with both the United States Army and Air Force. During the Vietnam War, General Electric scaled down the M61 and changed the barrels to fit the 7.62 mm x 57 mm NATO cartridge to create the M134 Minigun.

The US Army continues to call it the M134, while the Air Force and Navy refer to it as the GAU-2A when its fixed mounted and the GAU-17/A which is the crew served version with a flexible moun Thanks to the morale and fire support provided by its incredible firepower, this weapon has become one of the indispensable iconic weapons of the American military.