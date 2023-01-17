How HIMARS is Helping Ukraine’s War Effort?

It has long been a regular, largely unnoticed component of the American military's equipment.

However, the arrival of HIMARS (an abbreviation for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) in Ukraine altered the nature of combat. Since they first arrived in Ukraine in June, Kyiv forces have successfully used them to strike ammunition depots, bridges and other key targets, hindering Russia's ability to resupply troops in the country.

Ukraine had soldiers who were experienced in using artillery rockets, and they quickly mastered both the HIMARS and the GMLRS. Developed for the American Army in the late 1990s, the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System HIMARS is a light multiple rocket launcher that is installed on Army's Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) 5-ton truck.

HIMARS carries a six-pack of GMLRS rockets or one TACMS missile, and is designed to launch the entire MLRS family of munitions. Most of GMLRS series rockets the system fires have effective range of up to 57.2 miles (92km ) HIMARS launchers will also fire the Army's future long-range precision strike missile, PrSM.