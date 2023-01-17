Barrett M82A1: A Misunderstood Legend

Trending
military mechanics
Barrett M82A1 is probably the best known .50 calibre "sniper rifle" in the world.However, contrary to what a lot of people think, the Barrett M82A1 isn't really a sniper rifle.Ronnie Barrett, the guy who designed this gun, has a really cool story.

Believe it or not, he was actually a photographer who was fascinated with M2 heavy machine guns.With no firearms design experience or training, he worked on the Barrett .50 BMG which was a shoulder-fired, semi-automatic rifle designed around the .50 BMG cartridge.Hence the name “Light Fifty”.Barrett continued to develop his rifle and developed improved M82A1 rifle by 1986.In 1990 the US military started buying them, and from there it just grew on.

In summer 2002, the M82 finally emerged from its Army trial phase and was approved for "full materiel release",and was officially adopted as the Long Range Sniper Rifle, Caliber .50, M107.Today, the Barrett M82A1 is used by more than sixty countries, mostly NATO countries and U.S. allies in Asia and the Middle East.

This anti-materiel rifle, which can disable a multi-million dollar jet on the ground with a two-dollar bullet, has repeatedly proven its worth in numerous conflicts, including the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and against the Islamic State.