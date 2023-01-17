B-1B is Bad to the Bone

The B-1B's blended wing/body configuration, variable-geometry wings, and General Electric F101-GE-102 turbofan afterburning engines all work together to provide long range, maneuverability, and high speed while also improving survivability.

When combined with its large payload, excellent radar targeting system, long loiter time, and survivability, the B-1B is an essential component of any joint/composite strike force.

It’s armanent includes 84 500-pound Mk-82 or 24 2,000-pound Mk-84 general purpose bombs; up to 84 500-pound Mk-62 or 8 2,000-pound Mk-65 Quick Strike naval mines; 30 cluster munitions (CBU87, -89, -97) or 30 Wind-Corrected Munitions Dispensers (CBU-103, -104, -105); up to 24 2,000- pound GBU-31 or 15 500-pound GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions; up to 24 AGM-158A Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles; 15 GBU-54 Laser Joint Direct Attack Munitions During the first six months of Operation Enduring Freedom, eight B-1Bs dropped nearly 40% of the total tonnage delivered by coalition air forces.

Although B-1Bs only flew 2% of the sorties during the Operation Iraq Freedom, they dropped 2,100 JDAMs, or half the total expended. As the conflict in Iraq dragged on, the Bone (or B-one as it is popularly known) became a popular weapon, serving as a strategic bomber in a tactical close support role.