How the AWACS Keeps Us Safe

The E-3 is a modified Boeing 707.

And the version the Air Force flies still uses the original 707 fuselage and engines.

The engineering, testing and evaluation began on the first E-3 Sentry in October 1975.

In March 1977, USAF received the first E-3s.

A total of 68 of these great aircraft were built during the Cold War, with half being acquired by the U.S. Air Force and the other half by NATO and overseas allies.

Over the next four decades, the E-3 has played a vital role in almost every military conflict

due to the aircraft being flown by both the US Air Force and NATO Alliance Forces.

Whether it's helping to identify friendly forces or enemy threats, the E-3 is the eye in the sky,

providing threat detection and coordination directly from the air.

E-3 has a very unique look.

That unmistakable giant flying doughnut is actually a massive radar.

The dome is 30 feet (9.1 meters) in diameter, six feet (1.8 meters) thick, and is held 11 feet (3.33 meters) above the fuselage by two struts.

It contains a radar subsystem that permits surveillance from the Earth's surface up into the stratosphere, over land or water.

The radar has a range of more than 250 miles (375.5 kilometers).

The radar combined with an identification friend or foe, or IFF, subsystem can look down to detect, identify and track enemy and friendly low-flying aircraft by eliminating ground clutter returns that confuse other radar systems.

It's capable of detecting targets from the surface of the earth all the way up into the stratosphere, and provides a 360 degree radar picture that can be shared instantly with fighter jets, ships, or other nearby control centers.

Operating the E-3 is no easy task and there is almost always at least 20 on board, helping man all the stations during a mission.

Mission crew members perform surveillance, identification, weapons control, battle management and communications functions.

E-3 has a TF33 engine which is the sub model of the same engine the legendary B-52 utilizes.

The E-3 can fly a mission profile approximately 8 hours without refueling.

Its range and on-station time can be increased through in-flight refueling and the use of an on-board crew rest area.

The E-3 Sentry AWACS plane with its rotating radar dome above the fuselage has long been a symbol of Western resolve to resist aggression.

Today the 31 aircraft remaining in the U.S. fleet average 44 years of age.

AWACS planes are so old that some are routinely cannibalized for scarce parts to keep others flying.

The Air Force in April 2022 chose the Boeing-made Wedgetail to be its next battle management and command and control aircraft, replacing part of its aging E-3 Airborne Warning and Control fleet.

But the service said in the announcement the first rapid prototype E-7 would be delivered in fiscal 2027, following a contract award to Boeing in fiscal 2023.

While the E-7 itself is nearly a two-decade old model, the officials said it will provide a modern and considerable upgrade in capability from the aging E-3 Sentry.

And its use of modular open systems architecture will allow its software-oriented radar systems to be regularly upgraded.