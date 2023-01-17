Trending
Laser beam
ChatGPT
Solar flare
Poseidon Nuclear Torpedoes
Azure OpenAI
Black Hole
China population

How the AWACS Keeps Us Safe

As an Airborne Warning And Control System, or AWACS for short, the E-3 is really just like a flying control tower.
military mechanics
What Is An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile.png
EPISODE 1
What Is An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)?
Why B-52 Will Outlive Everything.png
EPISODE 2
Why B-52 Will Outlive Everything
Ghost Bat Is An Aircraft.png
EPISODE 3
Ghost Bat Is An Aircraft Like No Other
How Important Is Electricity.png
EPISODE 4
How Important Is Electricity In A War?
Autonomous Minehunters Protect The Sea.png
EPISODE 5
Autonomous Minehunters Protect The Seas
The US Marine CH-53K King Stallion Helicopter is Worthy of Its Name 0-0 screenshot.png
EPISODE 6
The US Marine CH-53K King Stallion Helicopter is Worthy of Its Name
The Future of War - Bradley HYBRID Electric Vehicles 0-0 screenshot.png
EPISODE 7
The Future of War - Bradley HYBRID Electric Vehicles
The Future of Cruise Missiles.png
EPISODE 8
The Future of Cruise Missiles: What You Need to Know
The Rise and Demise of Tank Hunter Aircraft 0-1 screenshot.png
EPISODE 9
The Rise and Demise of Tank Hunter Aircraft
V-22 Osprey - The Helicopter and Airplane That Changed The Game 0-4 screenshot.png
EPISODE 10
V-22 Osprey - The Helicopter and Airplane That Changed The Game
How The US Stealth Aircraft.png
EPISODE 11
How The US Stealth Aircraft Will Keep Its Superiority
How The Special Forces Transport Their Displays.png
EPISODE 12
How The Special Forces Transport Their Displays and Prop Signs
Captain A.I. - The Future of Military Intelligence 1-55 screenshot.png
EPISODE 13
Captain A.I. - The Future of Military Intelligence
How Will War in Space Look Like.png
EPISODE 14
How Will War in Space Look Like?
S400 vs Patriot_ Best Air Defense Choice.png
EPISODE 15
S400 vs Patriot: Best Air Defense Choice?
M2 Browning. A Legend from The Greatest Generation.png
EPISODE 16
M2 Browning. A Legend from The Greatest Generation
This Undersea Predator is Silent, Aware.png
EPISODE 17
This Undersea Predator is Silent, Aware...and Strikes Without Warning!
St. Javelin! The Protector Saint of Ukraine.png
EPISODE 18
St. Javelin! The Protector Saint of Ukraine
The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is The Most Technologically Advanced Warship Ever Built.png
EPISODE 19
The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is The Most Technologically Advanced Warship Ever Built
M777 is Dead On!.png
EPISODE 20
M777 is Dead On!
The not-so-mini, M134 Mini Gun.png
EPISODE 22
The not-so-mini, M134 Mini Gun
How HIMARS is Helping Ukraine’s War.png
EPISODE 23
How HIMARS is Helping Ukraine’s War Effort?
Barrett M82A1.png
EPISODE 24
Barrett M82A1: A Misunderstood Legend
B-1B is Bad to the Bone.png
EPISODE 25
B-1B is Bad to the Bone
AWACS.png
EPISODE 26
How the AWACS Keeps Us Safe
The M240.png
EPISODE 27
The M240: The Most Reliable Machine Gun in the World

The E-3 is a modified Boeing 707.

And the version the Air Force flies still uses the original 707 fuselage and engines.

The engineering, testing and evaluation began on the first E-3 Sentry in October 1975.

In March 1977, USAF received the first E-3s.

A total of 68 of these great aircraft were built during the Cold War, with half being acquired by the U.S. Air Force and the other half by NATO and overseas allies.

Over the next four decades, the E-3 has played a vital role in almost every military conflict

due to the aircraft being flown by both the US Air Force and NATO Alliance Forces.

Whether it's helping to identify friendly forces or enemy threats, the E-3 is the eye in the sky,

providing threat detection and coordination directly from the air.

E-3 has a very unique look.

That unmistakable giant flying doughnut is actually a massive radar.

The dome is 30 feet (9.1 meters) in diameter, six feet (1.8 meters) thick, and is held 11 feet (3.33 meters) above the fuselage by two struts.

It contains a radar subsystem that permits surveillance from the Earth's surface up into the stratosphere, over land or water.

The radar has a range of more than 250 miles (375.5 kilometers).

The radar combined with an identification friend or foe, or IFF, subsystem can look down to detect, identify and track enemy and friendly low-flying aircraft by eliminating ground clutter returns that confuse other radar systems.

It's capable of detecting targets from the surface of the earth all the way up into the stratosphere, and provides a 360 degree radar picture that can be shared instantly with fighter jets, ships, or other nearby control centers.

Operating the E-3 is no easy task and there is almost always at least 20 on board, helping man all the stations during a mission.

Mission crew members perform surveillance, identification, weapons control, battle management and communications functions.

E-3 has a TF33 engine which is the sub model of the same engine the legendary B-52 utilizes.

The E-3 can fly a mission profile approximately 8 hours without refueling.

Its range and on-station time can be increased through in-flight refueling and the use of an on-board crew rest area.

The E-3 Sentry AWACS plane with its rotating radar dome above the fuselage has long been a symbol of Western resolve to resist aggression.

Today the 31 aircraft remaining in the U.S. fleet average 44 years of age.

AWACS planes are so old that some are routinely cannibalized for scarce parts to keep others flying.

The Air Force in April 2022 chose the Boeing-made Wedgetail to be its next battle management and command and control aircraft, replacing part of its aging E-3 Airborne Warning and Control fleet.

But the service said in the announcement the first rapid prototype E-7 would be delivered in fiscal 2027, following a contract award to Boeing in fiscal 2023.

While the E-7 itself is nearly a two-decade old model, the officials said it will provide a modern and considerable upgrade in capability from the aging E-3 Sentry.

And its use of modular open systems architecture will allow its software-oriented radar systems to be regularly upgraded.