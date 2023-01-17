The M240: The Most Reliable Machine Gun in the World

The M240 is a US-built version of the Belgian FN MAG, that is one of the most widespread and effective General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs) in the world.

MAG had several design attributes of the World War II-era German MG-42, including its trigger mechanisms, quick-change barrel, and spring-loaded dust cover.

But much of the weapon was derived from the basic design formula of the Browning Model 1918 BAR.

Since its introduction in 1957 the FN MAG has dominated the market for Western Block machine guns.

Despite the DNA it shares with the venerable BAR, this weapon was originally rejected in favor of the US-made M60.

Ironically, 2 decades after the M60 was replaced by a US-built version of the MAG, designated as the M240.

Although M240 entered the US Army in 1977 as a co-axial tank gun, it slowly found more applications in the 1980s and 1990s as it has also been adopted by the US Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

While possessing many of the same basic characteristics as its predecessor, the durability of the M240 results in superior reliability when compared to the M60.

The M240 actually has a more complex gas system than the M60, but gives better reliability combined with lower maintenance requirements.

M240 is bulkier and heavier than contemporary machine guns.

With accessories like optics and a starter belt, it is over 30 pounds.

Even its lighter “L” version weights 21.8 pounds with a short barrel.

Ammunition is fed into the upper left side of the weapon by a belt.

The M240 accepts linked belts with disintegrating or non-disintegrating links.

These belts are typically 50 to 250 rounds in length, typically in boxes or pouches.

The 50-round belts are the most widely-used, and can be linked end-to-end.

It is a selective fire weapon, but does not have a single shot capability.

The fire selector switches between a rate of fire of 750 rpm, 850 rpm, or 950 rpm.

However, the firing rate is adjusted only when fouling causes sluggish operation of the weapon and there is no time to clean the weapon properly.

Several sources report that the M240 is the most reliable machine gun in the world.

During testing in the 1990s, it was able to fire an astonishing 26,000 rounds between failures.

This reliability was further confirmed in a 2013 torture test of the M240B, after which there was no loss of accuracy, despite the weapon firing a total of 15.000 rounds at its cyclical rate of fire.

By the end of that 2013 test, it had fired more than 32 000 rounds without failures.

The effective range of the M240 is with a bipod: 880 yd (804 m) and with a tripod: 1,980 yd (1,810 m).

The weapon has a maximum range of 4,074 yd (3,725m).

Its 7.62 mm round's high penetration and stopping ability are favored by the soldiers.

Throughout the years the US M240 machine guns have been improved and upgraded by installing various upgrade kits.

As of March 2022 the United States Army has a solicitation ongoing for a M240 machine gun 6.8×51mm conversion kit to modify the 7.62×51mm NATO-chambered M240B and M240L general-purpose machine guns to fire the 6.8×51mm ammunition.