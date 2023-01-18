AV-8B Harrier II: The Pepsi Plane

The AV-8B Harrier II was developed by a team comprised of McDonnell Douglas, British Aerospace, and Rolls-Royce.

It was based on the 1957 British-designed Hawker-Siddley Kestrel.

However, it went through a series of extensive upgrades.

The technological advances incorporated into the Harrier II significantly reduce the workload on the pilot.

And to improve visibility and better accommodate the crew and avionics hardware, the cockpit was elevated by 10.5 in (27 cm) and the canopy was redesigned.

The Harrier II is the first combat aircraft to employ composite materials extensively.

They are used on the wings, rudder, flaps, nose, forward fuselage and empennage.

In total, 26 percent of the aircraft's structure is made of composites.

The AV-8B, built in St. Louis, Missouri, first flew in 1981, and over 340 Harrier IIs were built.

For more than three decades, the AV-8B Harrier has been a workhorse of the US Marine Corps.

The Harrier II AV-8B is an attack aircraft with some really cool characteristics.

It has horizontal stabilizers and shoulder-mounted wings with prominent anhedral (downward slope).

The aircraft is propelled by a single Rolls-Royce Pegasus turbofan engine, which has two intakes and four synchronized vectorable nozzles close to the turbine.

Two of these nozzles are near the engine's forward, cold end, while the other two are near the engine's rear, hot end while the majority of fixed-wing aircraft have their engine nozzles at the back.

To provide control at low airspeeds, the Harrier II also has smaller valve-controlled nozzles in the nose, tail, and wingtips.

With the help of the its unique nozzles Harrier II can perform a special air maneuvre called VIFF’ing that is making radically tight, controlled turns.

The AV-8B has one fuselage centerline and six wing hardpoints, apart from two fuselage stations for a 25 mm GAU-12 “Equalizer” cannon and ammunition pack.

This five-barrel cannon is based on the mechanism of the GAU-8/A Avenger cannon, but fires a new NATO series of 25 mm ammunition.

Its rate of fire is normally 3,600 rounds per minute, with a maximum of 4,200 rounds per minute.

That is some serious punch, but it doesn’t end there...

The hardpoints enable the aircraft to carry a total of 9,200 lb (4,200 kg) of weapons, including air-to-air, air-to-surface, and anti-ship missiles, as well as unguided and guided bombs.

It can achieve a speed of 633 mph (1019kmph).

The 7,500 lb (3,400 kg) internal fuel capacity of the plane can be increased by using hardpoint-compatible external drop tanks, giving the aircraft a maximum ferry range of 2,100 miles (3,300 kilometers) and a combat radius of 300 miles (483km).

The Harriers were supposed to be retired, but the F-35's delays and a review that not only altered how the Marines used the Harrier but also revealed that the airframes still had a lot more flight time in them than had been previously believed gave them a second chance.

Due to this, the Marines sought for enhancements for the Harrier force, such as more recent AMRAAM missiles and the 500-pound GBU-54 Laser Joint Direct Attack Munition, which combined GPS guidance and a laser seeker.

The Harrier looks like it will be around for a while, even as the F-35B Lightning II, the V/STOL version of the Joint Strike Fighter, enters service.