Military Mechanics: The Best of 2022

Hello and welcome to the Best of Military Mechanics! In this video, we'll be taking a short look at the best-received weapons and systems in our series, including M134 minigun, anti-ship cruise missiles, V-22 Osprey, the Iron Beam laser weapon system, MK19, and M777 artillery.

So get ready for a wild ride as we dive into the world of military technology. We'll see you on the other side!

Ok, let’s start with the “old painless” aka the M134 mini-gun.

Don’t let the name mislead you, though. It earned the “Minigun” name from being a smaller version of the M61 which is a very big gun.

This weapon is a favorite in movies and video games.

If you're thinking of the famous scene where Arnold Schwarzenegger firing his M134 minigun right now, we'll have to tell you the boring truth.

M134 doesn’t have an official hand held version.

The gun alone weights 85 lb (39kg),

Now, add the weight of the ammunition box, the feeding mechanism, the power source and that insane rate of fire.

You can see where we are getting at…

But, the sound it makes is awesome!

Enter the V-22 Osprey! This marvelous machine is a tiltrotor aircraft developed by the United States military. It is designed to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter, but it can also fly like an airplane thanks to its rotors, which can tilt to a horizontal position.

It can be used for a variety of military and civilian purposes, including transportation, search and rescue, and medical evacuation.

The V-22 Osprey has been used in a number of high-profile missions, including the rescue of American hostages in Iran in 2020 and the evacuation of US embassy personnel in Libya in 2014.