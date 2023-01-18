Trending
Military Mechanics: The Best of 2022

Welcome to the Best of Military Mechanics! In this video, we'll be taking a short look at the best-received weapons and systems in our series.
military mechanics
EPISODE 1
What Is An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)?
EPISODE 2
Why B-52 Will Outlive Everything
EPISODE 3
Ghost Bat Is An Aircraft Like No Other
EPISODE 4
How Important Is Electricity In A War?
EPISODE 5
Autonomous Minehunters Protect The Seas
EPISODE 6
The US Marine CH-53K King Stallion Helicopter is Worthy of Its Name
EPISODE 7
The Future of War - Bradley HYBRID Electric Vehicles
EPISODE 8
The Future of Cruise Missiles: What You Need to Know
EPISODE 9
The Rise and Demise of Tank Hunter Aircraft
EPISODE 10
V-22 Osprey - The Helicopter and Airplane That Changed The Game
EPISODE 11
How The US Stealth Aircraft Will Keep Its Superiority
EPISODE 12
How The Special Forces Transport Their Displays and Prop Signs
EPISODE 13
Captain A.I. - The Future of Military Intelligence
EPISODE 14
How Will War in Space Look Like?
EPISODE 15
S400 vs Patriot: Best Air Defense Choice?
EPISODE 16
M2 Browning. A Legend from The Greatest Generation
EPISODE 17
This Undersea Predator is Silent, Aware...and Strikes Without Warning!
EPISODE 18
St. Javelin! The Protector Saint of Ukraine
EPISODE 19
The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is The Most Technologically Advanced Warship Ever Built
EPISODE 20
M777 is Dead On!
EPISODE 22
The not-so-mini, M134 Mini Gun
EPISODE 23
How HIMARS is Helping Ukraine’s War Effort?
EPISODE 24
Barrett M82A1: A Misunderstood Legend
EPISODE 25
B-1B is Bad to the Bone
EPISODE 26
How the AWACS Keeps Us Safe
EPISODE 27
The M240: The Most Reliable Machine Gun in the World
EPISODE 28
AV-8B Harrier II: The Pepsi Plane
EPISODE 29
Military Mechanics: The Best of 2022
EPISODE 30
Why China is Against THAAD?
EPISODE 31
How Powerful is the New AC-130J Ghostrider
EPISODE 32
M203 Grenade Launcher: The Little BOOM Tube

Hello and welcome to the Best of Military Mechanics! In this video, we'll be taking a short look at the best-received weapons and systems in our series, including M134 minigun, anti-ship cruise missiles, V-22 Osprey, the Iron Beam laser weapon system, MK19, and M777 artillery.

So get ready for a wild ride as we dive into the world of military technology. We'll see you on the other side!

Ok, let’s start with the “old painless” aka the M134 mini-gun.

Don’t let the name mislead you, though. It earned the “Minigun” name from being a smaller version of the M61 which is a very big gun.

This weapon is a favorite in movies and video games.

If you're thinking of the famous scene where Arnold Schwarzenegger firing his M134 minigun right now, we'll have to tell you the boring truth.

M134 doesn’t have an official hand held version.

The gun alone weights 85 lb (39kg),

Now, add the weight of the ammunition box, the feeding mechanism, the power source and that insane rate of fire.

You can see where we are getting at…

But, the sound it makes is awesome!

Enter the V-22 Osprey! This marvelous machine is a tiltrotor aircraft developed by the United States military. It is designed to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter, but it can also fly like an airplane thanks to its rotors, which can tilt to a horizontal position.

It can be used for a variety of military and civilian purposes, including transportation, search and rescue, and medical evacuation.

The V-22 Osprey has been used in a number of high-profile missions, including the rescue of American hostages in Iran in 2020 and the evacuation of US embassy personnel in Libya in 2014.