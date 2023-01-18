Why China is Against THAAD?

THAAD is a crucial component of the US effort to deploy a multi-layered, integrated ballistic

missile defense system.

The "high altitude" in the name refers to the capability of the system to intercept incoming missiles at endo- and exo-atmospheric altitudes, with a maximum engagement altitude of around 93 miles (150km) above the surface of the earth.

THAAD’s high-altitude intercept capability reduces the impact of enemy weapons before

they hit the ground, and its non-explosive kinetic effect (hit-to-kill) minimizes the possibility of

detonation.

In plain English, missile meets missile in mid-air; both missiles go “Boom.”

THAAD's massive firepower (up to 72 interceptors per battery), competent organic radar, and potent battle manager fire control capability that is interoperable with other ballistic missile defense system parts were all expressly built to counter mass raids.

Nearly all sources agree that The THAAD missile system is developed to defend against hostile incoming threats like short range, medium range and intermediate-range ballistic missiles but not ICBMs.

The system’s interceptor missile has a single-stage, thrust-vectoring solid-fuel rocket Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne motor.

The missile can reach a peak speed of about eight times the speed of sound, placing it in the “hypersonic” category.

The THAAD battery typically uses two mobile tactical operations centers (TOCs), six-to-nine launch vehicles holding eight missiles each, and a ground-based radar (GBR).

The launch vehicle is a modified Oshkosh Truck Corporation heavy expanded mobility tactical truck with load-handling system (HEMTT-LHS).

The ground-based radar (GBR) used for surveillance, threat classification, and threat identification is the Raytheon Systems AN/TPY-2 radar system for the THAAD.

This missile interceptor can also be combined with military surveillance satellites like Brilliant Eyes.

The sequence of a THAAD interception would start with an enemy launching a missile.

The missile would be detected by the THAAD radar system when falling into range and the information would be relayed to the fire control center.

The fire control center would then instruct the launch of an interceptor missile.

The target object data and predicted intercept point would be downloaded to the missile, and the missile would be fired from the launcher at the enemy projectile.

The information on the target and interception would be continuously transmitted to the missile while in flight and the enemy projectile destroyed when it re-entered the atmosphere (terminal phase).

Lockheed Martin teams have successfully integrated the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Weapon System with the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE).

This integration broadens the defended area and gives the forces flexibility, bringing new and far-reaching capabilities.

A Patriot launcher carrying PAC-3 MSE missiles can now be integrated into a THAAD battery.

As a result, the MSE's kinematic capability can be fully utilized with the THAAD radar's range.

The PAC-3 MSE interceptor can launch earlier owing to integration into the THAAD Weapon System, significantly increasing the MSE defended area.

In a February 2022 test, the team launched a PAC-3 MSE using the THAAD Weapon System against a simulated target.

This test was conducted organically by the THAAD Weapon System.

Now, the battle manager can smartly choose between a PAC-3 MSE or THAAD interceptor, while at same time defending a larger battlespace.

BAE Systems is developing the THAAD seeker that will utilize sensors to lock onto approaching ballistic missiles traveling up to 17,000 miles per hour.

This will allow the missile guidance system to direct the THAAD interceptor to the threat.

THAAD manufacturer Lockheed Martin is interested in developing an extended range THAAD variant to counter hypersonic glide vehicles, including China’s own WU-14.

The THAAD-ER system, with an improved seeker and a two-stagerocket, will give the interceptors three times the range.

While THAAD might conceivably have its ICBM-intercept capabilities improved, THAAD-ER and other upgrades exist only as design concepts for now.