Trending
Apple AR Glasses
ChatGPT
Solar flares
NASA nuclear propulsion
Zombie fungus
Microsoft layoffs
GPTZero

Why China is Against THAAD?

THAAD is a crucial component of the US effort to deploy a multi-layered, integrated ballistic missile defense system.
military mechanics
What Is An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile.png
EPISODE 1
What Is An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)?
Why B-52 Will Outlive Everything.png
EPISODE 2
Why B-52 Will Outlive Everything
Ghost Bat Is An Aircraft.png
EPISODE 3
Ghost Bat Is An Aircraft Like No Other
How Important Is Electricity.png
EPISODE 4
How Important Is Electricity In A War?
Autonomous Minehunters Protect The Sea.png
EPISODE 5
Autonomous Minehunters Protect The Seas
The US Marine CH-53K King Stallion Helicopter is Worthy of Its Name 0-0 screenshot.png
EPISODE 6
The US Marine CH-53K King Stallion Helicopter is Worthy of Its Name
The Future of War - Bradley HYBRID Electric Vehicles 0-0 screenshot.png
EPISODE 7
The Future of War - Bradley HYBRID Electric Vehicles
The Future of Cruise Missiles.png
EPISODE 8
The Future of Cruise Missiles: What You Need to Know
The Rise and Demise of Tank Hunter Aircraft 0-1 screenshot.png
EPISODE 9
The Rise and Demise of Tank Hunter Aircraft
V-22 Osprey - The Helicopter and Airplane That Changed The Game 0-4 screenshot.png
EPISODE 10
V-22 Osprey - The Helicopter and Airplane That Changed The Game
How The US Stealth Aircraft.png
EPISODE 11
How The US Stealth Aircraft Will Keep Its Superiority
How The Special Forces Transport Their Displays.png
EPISODE 12
How The Special Forces Transport Their Displays and Prop Signs
Captain A.I. - The Future of Military Intelligence 1-55 screenshot.png
EPISODE 13
Captain A.I. - The Future of Military Intelligence
How Will War in Space Look Like.png
EPISODE 14
How Will War in Space Look Like?
S400 vs Patriot_ Best Air Defense Choice.png
EPISODE 15
S400 vs Patriot: Best Air Defense Choice?
M2 Browning. A Legend from The Greatest Generation.png
EPISODE 16
M2 Browning. A Legend from The Greatest Generation
This Undersea Predator is Silent, Aware.png
EPISODE 17
This Undersea Predator is Silent, Aware...and Strikes Without Warning!
St. Javelin! The Protector Saint of Ukraine.png
EPISODE 18
St. Javelin! The Protector Saint of Ukraine
The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is The Most Technologically Advanced Warship Ever Built.png
EPISODE 19
The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is The Most Technologically Advanced Warship Ever Built
M777 is Dead On!.png
EPISODE 20
M777 is Dead On!
The not-so-mini, M134 Mini Gun.png
EPISODE 22
The not-so-mini, M134 Mini Gun
How HIMARS is Helping Ukraine’s War.png
EPISODE 23
How HIMARS is Helping Ukraine’s War Effort?
Barrett M82A1.png
EPISODE 24
Barrett M82A1: A Misunderstood Legend
B-1B is Bad to the Bone.png
EPISODE 25
B-1B is Bad to the Bone
AWACS.png
EPISODE 26
How the AWACS Keeps Us Safe
The M240.png
EPISODE 27
The M240: The Most Reliable Machine Gun in the World
AV-8B Harrier II.png
EPISODE 28
AV-8B Harrier II: The Pepsi Plane
Military Mechanics_ The Best of 2022.png
EPISODE 29
Military Mechanics: The Best of 2022
Why China is Against THAAD.png
EPISODE 30
Why China is Against THAAD?
New AC-130J Ghostrider.png
EPISODE 31
How Powerful is the New AC-130J Ghostrider
M203.jpg
EPISODE 32
M203 Grenade Launcher: The Little BOOM Tube

THAAD is a crucial component of the US effort to deploy a multi-layered, integrated ballistic

missile defense system.

The "high altitude" in the name refers to the capability of the system to intercept incoming missiles at endo- and exo-atmospheric altitudes, with a maximum engagement altitude of around 93 miles (150km) above the surface of the earth.

THAAD’s high-altitude intercept capability reduces the impact of enemy weapons before

they hit the ground, and its non-explosive kinetic effect (hit-to-kill) minimizes the possibility of

detonation.

In plain English, missile meets missile in mid-air; both missiles go “Boom.”

THAAD's massive firepower (up to 72 interceptors per battery), competent organic radar, and potent battle manager fire control capability that is interoperable with other ballistic missile defense system parts were all expressly built to counter mass raids.

Nearly all sources agree that The THAAD missile system is developed to defend against hostile incoming threats like short range, medium range and intermediate-range ballistic missiles but not ICBMs.

The system’s interceptor missile has a single-stage, thrust-vectoring solid-fuel rocket Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne motor.

The missile can reach a peak speed of about eight times the speed of sound, placing it in the “hypersonic” category.

The THAAD battery typically uses two mobile tactical operations centers (TOCs), six-to-nine launch vehicles holding eight missiles each, and a ground-based radar (GBR).

The launch vehicle is a modified Oshkosh Truck Corporation heavy expanded mobility tactical truck with load-handling system (HEMTT-LHS).

The ground-based radar (GBR) used for surveillance, threat classification, and threat identification is the Raytheon Systems AN/TPY-2 radar system for the THAAD.

This missile interceptor can also be combined with military surveillance satellites like Brilliant Eyes.

The sequence of a THAAD interception would start with an enemy launching a missile.

The missile would be detected by the THAAD radar system when falling into range and the information would be relayed to the fire control center.

The fire control center would then instruct the launch of an interceptor missile.

The target object data and predicted intercept point would be downloaded to the missile, and the missile would be fired from the launcher at the enemy projectile.

The information on the target and interception would be continuously transmitted to the missile while in flight and the enemy projectile destroyed when it re-entered the atmosphere (terminal phase).

Lockheed Martin teams have successfully integrated the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Weapon System with the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE).

This integration broadens the defended area and gives the forces flexibility, bringing new and far-reaching capabilities.

A Patriot launcher carrying PAC-3 MSE missiles can now be integrated into a THAAD battery.

As a result, the MSE's kinematic capability can be fully utilized with the THAAD radar's range.

The PAC-3 MSE interceptor can launch earlier owing to integration into the THAAD Weapon System, significantly increasing the MSE defended area.

In a February 2022 test, the team launched a PAC-3 MSE using the THAAD Weapon System against a simulated target.

This test was conducted organically by the THAAD Weapon System.

Now, the battle manager can smartly choose between a PAC-3 MSE or THAAD interceptor, while at same time defending a larger battlespace.

BAE Systems is developing the THAAD seeker that will utilize sensors to lock onto approaching ballistic missiles traveling up to 17,000 miles per hour.

This will allow the missile guidance system to direct the THAAD interceptor to the threat.

THAAD manufacturer Lockheed Martin is interested in developing an extended range THAAD variant to counter hypersonic glide vehicles, including China’s own WU-14.

The THAAD-ER system, with an improved seeker and a two-stagerocket, will give the interceptors three times the range.

While THAAD might conceivably have its ICBM-intercept capabilities improved, THAAD-ER and other upgrades exist only as design concepts for now.