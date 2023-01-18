Trending
Apple AR Glasses
ChatGPT
Solar flares
NASA nuclear propulsion
Zombie fungus
Microsoft layoffs
GPTZero

How Powerful is the New AC-130J Ghostrider

The AC-130J Ghostrider is the latest iteration of the AC-130 series of aircraft, which has a long and storied history of serving in various conflicts around the world.
military mechanics
What Is An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile.png
EPISODE 1
What Is An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)?
Why B-52 Will Outlive Everything.png
EPISODE 2
Why B-52 Will Outlive Everything
Ghost Bat Is An Aircraft.png
EPISODE 3
Ghost Bat Is An Aircraft Like No Other
How Important Is Electricity.png
EPISODE 4
How Important Is Electricity In A War?
Autonomous Minehunters Protect The Sea.png
EPISODE 5
Autonomous Minehunters Protect The Seas
The US Marine CH-53K King Stallion Helicopter is Worthy of Its Name 0-0 screenshot.png
EPISODE 6
The US Marine CH-53K King Stallion Helicopter is Worthy of Its Name
The Future of War - Bradley HYBRID Electric Vehicles 0-0 screenshot.png
EPISODE 7
The Future of War - Bradley HYBRID Electric Vehicles
The Future of Cruise Missiles.png
EPISODE 8
The Future of Cruise Missiles: What You Need to Know
The Rise and Demise of Tank Hunter Aircraft 0-1 screenshot.png
EPISODE 9
The Rise and Demise of Tank Hunter Aircraft
V-22 Osprey - The Helicopter and Airplane That Changed The Game 0-4 screenshot.png
EPISODE 10
V-22 Osprey - The Helicopter and Airplane That Changed The Game
How The US Stealth Aircraft.png
EPISODE 11
How The US Stealth Aircraft Will Keep Its Superiority
How The Special Forces Transport Their Displays.png
EPISODE 12
How The Special Forces Transport Their Displays and Prop Signs
Captain A.I. - The Future of Military Intelligence 1-55 screenshot.png
EPISODE 13
Captain A.I. - The Future of Military Intelligence
How Will War in Space Look Like.png
EPISODE 14
How Will War in Space Look Like?
S400 vs Patriot_ Best Air Defense Choice.png
EPISODE 15
S400 vs Patriot: Best Air Defense Choice?
M2 Browning. A Legend from The Greatest Generation.png
EPISODE 16
M2 Browning. A Legend from The Greatest Generation
This Undersea Predator is Silent, Aware.png
EPISODE 17
This Undersea Predator is Silent, Aware...and Strikes Without Warning!
St. Javelin! The Protector Saint of Ukraine.png
EPISODE 18
St. Javelin! The Protector Saint of Ukraine
The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is The Most Technologically Advanced Warship Ever Built.png
EPISODE 19
The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is The Most Technologically Advanced Warship Ever Built
M777 is Dead On!.png
EPISODE 20
M777 is Dead On!
The not-so-mini, M134 Mini Gun.png
EPISODE 22
The not-so-mini, M134 Mini Gun
How HIMARS is Helping Ukraine’s War.png
EPISODE 23
How HIMARS is Helping Ukraine’s War Effort?
Barrett M82A1.png
EPISODE 24
Barrett M82A1: A Misunderstood Legend
B-1B is Bad to the Bone.png
EPISODE 25
B-1B is Bad to the Bone
AWACS.png
EPISODE 26
How the AWACS Keeps Us Safe
The M240.png
EPISODE 27
The M240: The Most Reliable Machine Gun in the World
AV-8B Harrier II.png
EPISODE 28
AV-8B Harrier II: The Pepsi Plane
Military Mechanics_ The Best of 2022.png
EPISODE 29
Military Mechanics: The Best of 2022
Why China is Against THAAD.png
EPISODE 30
Why China is Against THAAD?
New AC-130J Ghostrider.png
EPISODE 31
How Powerful is the New AC-130J Ghostrider
M203.jpg
EPISODE 32
M203 Grenade Launcher: The Little BOOM Tube

Fans of the AC-130 gunship models can trace their origins back to the jungles of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos. 

The initial variants of the aircraft, the AC-130E Spectre and the AC-47, nicknamed "Puff, the Magic Dragon," saw action for the first time during the Vietnam War.

Since its introduction, the AC-130 gunship has played an important role in providing close air support, air interdiction, and force protection to US ground troops. 

This gunship provided close support for troops under fire, defended air bases, escorted convoys, supported specialized urban operations, and conducted interdiction missions against predetermined targets. 

AC-130 has seen many warzones.

During Vietnam, these gunships destroyed more than 10,000 trucks and were credited with many life-saving close air support missions.

Spectres provided air base defense and close air support for ground forces during Operation Desert Storm. 

The AC-130A and AC-130H gunships were both part of the international force assembled in the Persian Gulf region to drive Saddam Hussein out of Kuwait.

These gunships became the most feared aerial asset in the wars of Iraq and Afghanistan.

An Air Force AC-130 gunship crew was recognized for saving the lives of 88 American and Afghan Special Forces members during a fierce battle in Afghanistan in September 2019. 

During the chaotic evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan, in August 2021, two AC-130J Ghostrider crews used a little-known laser sensor on their planes to help control the situation around the airport and keep enemy forces at bay as friendly troops carried out the evacuation. 

AC-130 crews use this green beam both to point things out to friendly forces and to deter adversaries by letting them know that “they're in the gunship's sights. “

Imagine being marked by one of these...That sounds scary.

The AC-130 is an aerial gunnery platform that uses the “pylon turn” technique—flying in a wide circle above the target area—to produce a steady volume of fire on a target. 

Although this technique makes the aircraft so deadly, it also restricts it to nighttime operations as it would otherwise be a very easy target to hit. 

The weaponry and electronic sophistication of the gunship have evolved exponentially over the years to accomplish these missions. 

Today’s AC-130 gunships can best be described as cutting-edge in both weapons and electronic sophistication. 

The improved AC-130J, Block 20, is powered by four 4,700-hp Rolls-Royce turboprops, giving it a speed of 362 knots at 22,000 feet. 

The aircraft is capable of extremely accurate navigation due to the fully integrated navigation systems with dual inertial navigation systems and global positioning system. 

Aircraft defensive systems and color weather radar are integrated as well. 

Equipped with a Precision Strike Package, its armament includes an internal 30mm MK44 cannon and a trainable M102 105mm howitzer (first used in a Spectre in 1972 over Vietnam), combined with the capability to carry GBU-39 guided bombs and wing-mounted AGM-114 Hellfire missiles.

The 30mm MK44 cannon in particular is famous for its precision. 

The Ghostrider’s electronic equipment includes a laser range finder, low-light TV camera, crew night-vision capability, night-vision radar and a moving-target indicator. 

The Block 20 configuration also includes large-aircraft infrared and radio frequency countermeasures. 

The most modern AC-130s have a top speed of more than 415 miles per hour and a range of about 3,000 miles plus the ability to refuel mid-air. 

This aircraft is run by two pilots, one combat systems officers, one weapon system operator, one sensor operator and four special mission aviators. 

And the cost? 

Well, it is a whoopin’ 165 million USD per unit.

That is more than the cost of two F-35As. 

Neverthless, Air Force Special Operations Command who are more than hapy with the gunshis track record will test an airborne laser in flight on an AC-130J gunship in 2023.

A flying demonstration of Lockheed Martin’s Airborne High Energy Laser, which will be integrated on an AC-130J Ghostrider, will start in summer 2023 and run through fall.

One wonders what color it would be... 