How Powerful is the New AC-130J Ghostrider

Fans of the AC-130 gunship models can trace their origins back to the jungles of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos.

The initial variants of the aircraft, the AC-130E Spectre and the AC-47, nicknamed "Puff, the Magic Dragon," saw action for the first time during the Vietnam War.

Since its introduction, the AC-130 gunship has played an important role in providing close air support, air interdiction, and force protection to US ground troops.

This gunship provided close support for troops under fire, defended air bases, escorted convoys, supported specialized urban operations, and conducted interdiction missions against predetermined targets.

AC-130 has seen many warzones.

During Vietnam, these gunships destroyed more than 10,000 trucks and were credited with many life-saving close air support missions.

Spectres provided air base defense and close air support for ground forces during Operation Desert Storm.

The AC-130A and AC-130H gunships were both part of the international force assembled in the Persian Gulf region to drive Saddam Hussein out of Kuwait.

These gunships became the most feared aerial asset in the wars of Iraq and Afghanistan.

An Air Force AC-130 gunship crew was recognized for saving the lives of 88 American and Afghan Special Forces members during a fierce battle in Afghanistan in September 2019.

During the chaotic evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan, in August 2021, two AC-130J Ghostrider crews used a little-known laser sensor on their planes to help control the situation around the airport and keep enemy forces at bay as friendly troops carried out the evacuation.

AC-130 crews use this green beam both to point things out to friendly forces and to deter adversaries by letting them know that “they're in the gunship's sights. “

The AC-130 is an aerial gunnery platform that uses the “pylon turn” technique—flying in a wide circle above the target area—to produce a steady volume of fire on a target.

Although this technique makes the aircraft so deadly, it also restricts it to nighttime operations as it would otherwise be a very easy target to hit.

The weaponry and electronic sophistication of the gunship have evolved exponentially over the years to accomplish these missions.

Today’s AC-130 gunships can best be described as cutting-edge in both weapons and electronic sophistication.

The improved AC-130J, Block 20, is powered by four 4,700-hp Rolls-Royce turboprops, giving it a speed of 362 knots at 22,000 feet.

The aircraft is capable of extremely accurate navigation due to the fully integrated navigation systems with dual inertial navigation systems and global positioning system.

Aircraft defensive systems and color weather radar are integrated as well.

Equipped with a Precision Strike Package, its armament includes an internal 30mm MK44 cannon and a trainable M102 105mm howitzer (first used in a Spectre in 1972 over Vietnam), combined with the capability to carry GBU-39 guided bombs and wing-mounted AGM-114 Hellfire missiles.

The 30mm MK44 cannon in particular is famous for its precision.

The Ghostrider’s electronic equipment includes a laser range finder, low-light TV camera, crew night-vision capability, night-vision radar and a moving-target indicator.

The Block 20 configuration also includes large-aircraft infrared and radio frequency countermeasures.

The most modern AC-130s have a top speed of more than 415 miles per hour and a range of about 3,000 miles plus the ability to refuel mid-air.

This aircraft is run by two pilots, one combat systems officers, one weapon system operator, one sensor operator and four special mission aviators.

And the cost?

Well, it is a whoopin’ 165 million USD per unit.

That is more than the cost of two F-35As.

Neverthless, Air Force Special Operations Command who are more than hapy with the gunshis track record will test an airborne laser in flight on an AC-130J gunship in 2023.

A flying demonstration of Lockheed Martin’s Airborne High Energy Laser, which will be integrated on an AC-130J Ghostrider, will start in summer 2023 and run through fall.

