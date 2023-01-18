M203 Grenade Launcher: The Little BOOM Tube

Improved grenade launchers like the American M7, designed to attach to the end of the M1 Garand,were used during World War II and the Korean War.

In 1961, the US Army began fielding the M79 grenade launcher.Rather than an attachment fixed to the muzzle of a rifle, the M79 was a stand-alone weapon.

In May 1963, the US military called for a new ‘underslung’ grenade launcher to complement the AR-15Colts design was extensively tested between 1965 and 1967 under the designation XM148.And despite having almost 28,000 of them manufactured, the government after some field trials inVietnam decided, "Nope, this is shit.

Let’s start from the beginning."So, they instituted a replacement program called the Grenade Launcher Attachment Developmentprogram(GLAD) in 1967 to come up with something better.

Three of the 7 different grenade launchers that were proposed received development contracts.Those were the designs of AAI, Philco in cooperation with the Ford Motor Company, and the Aerojetcompany.But after some development work AAI's was found to be the best.The gun received its designation, M203, in November of '68, and by '69 it was in production.However, the problem was AAI lacked the manufacturing capacity to make these in the quantities thatthe Army needed.

So, Colt’s, whose own design had failed in the testing, ended up being licensed to produce the M203.M203 uses a high-low propulsion system to fire a 40-mm round.The firing pin strikes the primer, whose flash ignites the propellant in the brass powder-charge cupinside the high-pressure chamber.

The burning propellant produces 35,000 psi chamber pressure, which ruptures the brass powder-chargecup at the vent holes and allows the gases to escape to the low-pressure chamber in the cartridge case.

There the pressure drops to 3,000 psi and propels the grenade from the muzzle at a velocity of 250 fps.The grenade’s 37,000-rpm right-hand spin stabilizes it during flight and applies enough rotational forceto arm the fuze.

The weapon is unloaded with the barrel open and fired from a closed bolt.It must be cocked before it can be placed on SAFE.

There were a number of different types of ammunition issued with M203.The most common round was the standard HE.

As with all things, the M203 is a bit of a trade-off.For example, the M203 makes whichever weapon it’s attached to 3 1/2 pounds heavier.Furthermore, if it misfires, the operator has to open the breech and manually spin the grenade beforeattempting to fire again.

It does not quite have the practical range or quite as much muzzle velocity as the M79 stand-alonegrenade launcher but having an M203 allows you to combine two weapons into one platform.

M203 has a maximum theoretical range of about 1640 ft(500 m), but for practical purposes 985ft1150ft (300-350m) is about your maximum range.

The M203 grenade launcher had a very long and very successful service life but consequently, it hasbecome more or less obsolete in the US armed forces.

The M320 that's been adopted has a number of improvements over it.It is a stand-alone weapon rather than an attachment and has better sights.

M320 is double-action, meaning in case of a misfire, the operator simply pulls the trigger a second timewithout having to handle the grenade.