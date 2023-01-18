Trending
Apple AR Glasses
ChatGPT
Solar flares
NASA nuclear propulsion
Zombie fungus
Microsoft layoffs
GPTZero

M203 Grenade Launcher: The Little BOOM Tube

The M203 is a single-shot 40mm grenade launcher designed for use with the M16 rifle and other similar rifles, allowing infantry to engage targets at greater range and firepower than a standard rifle.
military mechanics
What Is An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile.png
EPISODE 1
What Is An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)?
Why B-52 Will Outlive Everything.png
EPISODE 2
Why B-52 Will Outlive Everything
Ghost Bat Is An Aircraft.png
EPISODE 3
Ghost Bat Is An Aircraft Like No Other
How Important Is Electricity.png
EPISODE 4
How Important Is Electricity In A War?
Autonomous Minehunters Protect The Sea.png
EPISODE 5
Autonomous Minehunters Protect The Seas
The US Marine CH-53K King Stallion Helicopter is Worthy of Its Name 0-0 screenshot.png
EPISODE 6
The US Marine CH-53K King Stallion Helicopter is Worthy of Its Name
The Future of War - Bradley HYBRID Electric Vehicles 0-0 screenshot.png
EPISODE 7
The Future of War - Bradley HYBRID Electric Vehicles
The Future of Cruise Missiles.png
EPISODE 8
The Future of Cruise Missiles: What You Need to Know
The Rise and Demise of Tank Hunter Aircraft 0-1 screenshot.png
EPISODE 9
The Rise and Demise of Tank Hunter Aircraft
V-22 Osprey - The Helicopter and Airplane That Changed The Game 0-4 screenshot.png
EPISODE 10
V-22 Osprey - The Helicopter and Airplane That Changed The Game
How The US Stealth Aircraft.png
EPISODE 11
How The US Stealth Aircraft Will Keep Its Superiority
How The Special Forces Transport Their Displays.png
EPISODE 12
How The Special Forces Transport Their Displays and Prop Signs
Captain A.I. - The Future of Military Intelligence 1-55 screenshot.png
EPISODE 13
Captain A.I. - The Future of Military Intelligence
How Will War in Space Look Like.png
EPISODE 14
How Will War in Space Look Like?
S400 vs Patriot_ Best Air Defense Choice.png
EPISODE 15
S400 vs Patriot: Best Air Defense Choice?
M2 Browning. A Legend from The Greatest Generation.png
EPISODE 16
M2 Browning. A Legend from The Greatest Generation
This Undersea Predator is Silent, Aware.png
EPISODE 17
This Undersea Predator is Silent, Aware...and Strikes Without Warning!
St. Javelin! The Protector Saint of Ukraine.png
EPISODE 18
St. Javelin! The Protector Saint of Ukraine
The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is The Most Technologically Advanced Warship Ever Built.png
EPISODE 19
The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is The Most Technologically Advanced Warship Ever Built
M777 is Dead On!.png
EPISODE 20
M777 is Dead On!
The not-so-mini, M134 Mini Gun.png
EPISODE 22
The not-so-mini, M134 Mini Gun
How HIMARS is Helping Ukraine’s War.png
EPISODE 23
How HIMARS is Helping Ukraine’s War Effort?
Barrett M82A1.png
EPISODE 24
Barrett M82A1: A Misunderstood Legend
B-1B is Bad to the Bone.png
EPISODE 25
B-1B is Bad to the Bone
AWACS.png
EPISODE 26
How the AWACS Keeps Us Safe
The M240.png
EPISODE 27
The M240: The Most Reliable Machine Gun in the World
AV-8B Harrier II.png
EPISODE 28
AV-8B Harrier II: The Pepsi Plane
Military Mechanics_ The Best of 2022.png
EPISODE 29
Military Mechanics: The Best of 2022
Why China is Against THAAD.png
EPISODE 30
Why China is Against THAAD?
New AC-130J Ghostrider.png
EPISODE 31
How Powerful is the New AC-130J Ghostrider
M203.jpg
EPISODE 32
M203 Grenade Launcher: The Little BOOM Tube

Improved grenade launchers like the American M7, designed to attach to the end of the M1 Garand,were used during World War II and the Korean War.

In 1961, the US Army began fielding the M79 grenade launcher.Rather than an attachment fixed to the muzzle of a rifle, the M79 was a stand-alone weapon.

In May 1963, the US military called for a new ‘underslung’ grenade launcher to complement the AR-15Colts design was extensively tested between 1965 and 1967 under the designation XM148.And despite having almost 28,000 of them manufactured, the government after some field trials inVietnam decided, "Nope, this is shit.

Let’s start from the beginning."So, they instituted a replacement program called the Grenade Launcher Attachment Developmentprogram(GLAD) in 1967 to come up with something better.

Three of the 7 different grenade launchers that were proposed received development contracts.Those were the designs of AAI, Philco in cooperation with the Ford Motor Company, and the Aerojetcompany.But after some development work AAI's was found to be the best.The gun received its designation, M203, in November of '68, and by '69 it was in production.However, the problem was AAI lacked the manufacturing capacity to make these in the quantities thatthe Army needed.

So, Colt’s, whose own design had failed in the testing, ended up being licensed to produce the M203.M203 uses a high-low propulsion system to fire a 40-mm round.The firing pin strikes the primer, whose flash ignites the propellant in the brass powder-charge cupinside the high-pressure chamber.

The burning propellant produces 35,000 psi chamber pressure, which ruptures the brass powder-chargecup at the vent holes and allows the gases to escape to the low-pressure chamber in the cartridge case.

There the pressure drops to 3,000 psi and propels the grenade from the muzzle at a velocity of 250 fps.The grenade’s 37,000-rpm right-hand spin stabilizes it during flight and applies enough rotational forceto arm the fuze.

The weapon is unloaded with the barrel open and fired from a closed bolt.It must be cocked before it can be placed on SAFE.

There were a number of different types of ammunition issued with M203.The most common round was the standard HE.

As with all things, the M203 is a bit of a trade-off.For example, the M203 makes whichever weapon it’s attached to 3 1/2 pounds heavier.Furthermore, if it misfires, the operator has to open the breech and manually spin the grenade beforeattempting to fire again.

It does not quite have the practical range or quite as much muzzle velocity as the M79 stand-alonegrenade launcher but having an M203 allows you to combine two weapons into one platform.

M203 has a maximum theoretical range of about 1640 ft(500 m), but for practical purposes 985ft1150ft (300-350m) is about your maximum range.

The M203 grenade launcher had a very long and very successful service life but consequently, it hasbecome more or less obsolete in the US armed forces.

The M320 that's been adopted has a number of improvements over it.It is a stand-alone weapon rather than an attachment and has better sights.

M320 is double-action, meaning in case of a misfire, the operator simply pulls the trigger a second timewithout having to handle the grenade.