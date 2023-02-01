Arleigh Burke Class: The workhorse of the USN

Of course, the American navy always wants to take the most advanced and equipped warships into its inventory.

However, Admiral Elmo Zumwalt Jr. had another approach to this matter.

So, in order to understand how Arleigh Burke Destroyers came to be, we must first discuss his "high-low mix" philosophy.

The problem with a "all-High Navy" was that it would be so costly that there would be too few ships to control the seas.

The problem with an "all-Low Navy" was that even if enough ships could be built, they would not be capable of dealing with specific threats or performing specific missions.

In order to have both strength and numbers, there had to be a mix of highs and lows.

So just like the $300 million Virginia-class nuclear-powered guided-missile cruisers were supplemented by a larger "low mix" fleet of $50 million Perry-class frigates, the Aegis-equipped Ticonderoga cruisers were the "high-mix" platform that needed to be supplemented by a low-cost surface combatant.

Enter Arleigh Burke.

But of course like everything else the birth of this ship class was a duel between the politicians and the Navy.

Although the budget was tight, the requirements were high.

The Arleigh Burke class had to be able to operate independently in rough seas for long periods of time and with speeds in excess of thirty knots.

This new low-mix destroyer class was to be multi-mission surface combatant that should be able to deploy forward for independent operations contributing to power projection with its offensive capabilities.

It also had to pull this off in the face of a variety of threats.

Despite all of these tough expectations, they had to be at least 50 feet shorter with a maximum displacement of 8,300 tons, have one gun instead of two, have a smaller missile capacity, and have no helicopter hangars.

In order to fullfill the speed requirement despite the limitations dictated by the reduced hull length, the design team upgraded the gas turbines and designed a new water-plane-area hull with a wide bow that resulted in a unique shape that was nicknamed "Arleigh Brick".

While some compromises had to be made due to political constraints, the designers had to draw a red line in certain areas so except for the two aluminium funnels, the entire ship is made from steel, with vital areas protected by two layers of steel and 70t of Kevlar armour.

And for the warfighting abilities of this class, the Aegis combat system came in.

The Aegis system has a federated architecture with four subsystems, AN / SPY-1 multifunction radar, a command and decision system (CDS), an Aegis display system (ADS) and the weapon control system (WCS).

Unlike the traditional rotating radars the phased array SPY-1 radars can provide real-time 360-degree coverage, enabling them to establish “fire-control-quality track” on incoming missiles up to four times

faster.

On top of all this, Aegis destroyers are equipped with an automated “detect-to-engage” sequence

which further reduces the manual firing sequence response time.

Another revolutionary part of the Aegis Combat System is the Vertical Launch System or VLS that allows for a firing rate of about 1 missile per second and supports a large variety of missile types.

The Aegis Weapon system which integrates onboard radars with other sensors like the ones on satellites, combines weapons such as VLS and CIWS, and unifies the communications and human interface, into a highly automated system.

This ship class has been constructed in “flights” to accommodate technological advances.

The design approach, which was more focused on the ship’s cost than its military capabilities, changed in 1997 when the construction of 34 Flight IIA destroyers began.

Flight IIA destroyers were 4 feet longer, and 1000 tons heavier than the previous Flights.

But the biggest addition was the dual helicopter hangars to accommodate two SH-60Bs.

The new version, Flight III, is nearly bow-to-stern redesigned.

It has a displacement of 9,700 tons enabling the installation of a new Aegis Baseline 10 combat system, and an electric plant.

This new ship will also feature the new SPY-6 radar, which can detect an object half the size at a distance four times longer compared to previous SPY-1 radar.

The first Flight III Arleigh Burke guided-missile destroyer was underway for the first-time on December 2022 for builder’s trials in the Gulf of Mexico.

Unfortunately, Flight III’s will be the last ships of this class since it’s totally maxed out with 30 years of upgrades.