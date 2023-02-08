Meet the Stryker: US Army’s Badass Armored Fighting Vehicles

Stryker is one of the results of Army’s adaptation to post cold war warfighting conditions.

This new approach would have the army adopt a flexible doctrine that would allow it to deploy quickly, and be equipped for a variety of operations.

The Stryker is a family of eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicles derived from the GDLS Canada LAV III 8×8 light armoured vehicle, in service since early 2001.

The LAV III itself is a version of the Piranha III built by Mowag of Switzerland, now part of GDLS – Europe.

Throughout its years in service, the Stryker has undergone various survivability upgrades and received "kit" applications designed to improve the vehicle's ability to withstand attacks.

The Stryker Family of Vehicles is built on a common chassis, with some variants having different Mission Equipment Packages. There are 18 variants.

10 flat-bottom variants include the Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV), Mobile Gun System (MGS).

There are also seven Double-V-Hull (DVH) variants and an additional configuration of a modified ICV platform integrating a 30 mm cannon.

The ICV variant is around 18.16t(16.47 tonnes) and the MGS variant is around 20.69t (18.77 tonnes).

The Stryker family of vehicles is powered by a Caterpillar 3126 diesel engine, which produces 350 hp (260 kW).

This gives the vehicle a maximum speed up to 60 mph (97km/h)

Driving wheels can be switched between 8x4 and 8x8 configurations on roads and rough terrain. The vehicle also has a central tyre inflation system that allows it to adjust to different terrains, allowing it to travel further across country. The Stryker has run-flat tires and can travel a few kilometers before they completely degrade.

The Stryker is tougher than many other armored personnel carriers. The front arc can withstand hits from 14.5 mm heavy machine gun rounds. The armour provides all-around defense against 7.62 mm NATO ball rounds. A ceramic add-on armor can also be installed to provide all-around protection against 14.5 mm armor-piercing rounds. The interior of the vehicle is lined with to protect the crew and passengers from spalling. To withstand mine blasts, the undercarriage was reinforced.

Strykers in combat zones are outfitted with steel cages known as slat armor, which provide protection against anti-tank rockets and missiles. For this vehicle, an explosive reactive armor kit was designed to replace slat armor.

The basic infantry carrier vehicle (ICV) holds a two-man crew and a squad of nine infantry soldiers with full gear.

Since communication is essential on any battlefield, this vehicle’s commander has an FBCB2 digital communications system that allows communication between vehicles through text messaging and a map network, as well as with the battalion.

To maintain situational awareness, the vehicle commander has seven M45 periscopes and a thermal imager display with video camera.

The Stryker driver has three M-17 periscopes and a DRS Technologies AN/VAS-5 driver’s vision enhancer (DVE) as well as theCheck-6 thermal imaging driver’s rear-view camera (DRVC) system.

M1126 ICV is the baseline vehicle of the Stryker family. It is fitted with a remotely-controlled weapon station, armed with an M2.50 Cal heavy machine gun, or a MK19 40 mm automatic grenade launcher..

This family also has variants with more advanced and heavier weapons.

M1296 Dragoon is a variant of M1126 ICV with significantly improved lethality. This vehicle is fitted with an unmanned turret, armed with a 30 mm cannon.

There is also a somewhat controversial vehicle in this family. The M1128 MGS (the Mobile Gun System), is fitted with a General Dynamics Land Systems (formerly Teledyne Vehicle Systems) low-profile turret and a M68A1E4 105 mm rifled tank gun. As a secondary weapon, it has a.50 caliber M2 and a 7.62 mm machine gun. The army has decided the time has come to retire the M1128 Stryker Mobile Gun System after a study showed it is obsolete and that its out-of-date cannon and automatic loader have systemic issues.

