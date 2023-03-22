BGM-71 tow: No Russian tank is safe in Ukraine

As the battle for Bakhmut rages on, new Ukrainian squads have been spotted on Humvees outfitted with Raytheon's BGM-71 TOW missiles. This powerful anti-tank weapon has become a mainstay of modern military arsenals, with more than 40 countries currently using it in their defense strategies.

Developed by the US Army during the Cold War, the TOW missile has undergone numerous upgrades and improvements over the years. Its versatility is one of its key advantages, with the ability to be installed on a variety of military vehicles as a single-tube pedestal mount or as two-tube or four-tube under-armor systems.

The TOW missile is tube-launched and optically-tracked, manually steered towards its target by the operator using wire guidance. Its lethality is unmatched by other anti-tank missiles such as Javelins, Stugnas, or NLAW, with the ability to penetrate up to 35 inches (900 mm) of RHA (Rolled Homogenous Armor).

The TOW missile has seen action in numerous conflicts around the world, including the Gulf War, Iraq War, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Its effectiveness against armored vehicles has made it a popular choice for military forces facing such threats.

Despite its age, the TOW missile remains a formidable weapon system, with ongoing upgrades and improvements keeping it relevant in modern warfare. Its versatility and lethality make it an essential component of any military arsenal, ensuring that armored threats can be neutralized quickly and effectively. As the battle for Bakhmut continues, the TOW missile stands ready to defend against any armored incursions.