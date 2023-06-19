ENGINEERING JOBS

The CROWS: Boosting soldier effectiveness and safety on the battlefield

CROWS enables safe remote operation of diverse weapon systems, bolstering soldier protection in combat scenarios.
The Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) is a cutting-edge military platform that enables remote operation of weapon systems, enhancing soldier safety and effectiveness on the battlefield. With advanced sensors, a versatile weapon station, and compatibility with various firearms and grenade launchers, CROWS provides a strategic advantage to the U.S. military and NATO forces.

CROWS is equipped with a range of sensors, including a daylight video camera, thermal camera, and laser rangefinder, enabling accurate target acquisition and engagement, even while on the move. Its versatility is exemplified by its compatibility with a variety of machine guns like the M2 .50 Cal, M240B, MK19, and the M134 Minigun. Additionally, it supports weapons such as the M249 SAW, M6 LRSS, M230 LF, Javelin missile system, and grenade launchers like the M320 and M307.

The remote operation capabilities of CROWS enhance soldier protection by reducing exposure to hostile fire. It also improves situational awareness and reaction time, thanks to real-time video feeds and sensor data. This strategic advantage enables forces to maintain control during engagements and adapt swiftly to changing circumstances.

The Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) revolutionizes combat operations by providing remote control of various weapon systems. Its compatibility with a range of firearms and grenade launchers, coupled with enhanced soldier safety and situational awareness, makes CROWS a critical asset for the U.S. military and NATO forces. By prioritizing soldier protection and effectiveness, CROWS reshapes the future of warfare.