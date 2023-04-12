The weapons system Russia declared a prime target: MIM-104 PATRIOT in Ukraine

The United States has announced that it will expedite the delivery of M1 Abrams tanks Tand PATRIOT batteries to Ukraine, with PATRIOT being the most expensive weapon system supplied by the U.S. to Ukraine, costing around $1.1 billion in total. The system, along with trained Ukrainian soldiers, will enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities and help safeguard its skies.

PATRIOT, which stands for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target, was developed as a replacement for the HAWK and Nike-Hercules air defense systems from the Cold War era. It has become a crucial component of U.S. power projection and a symbol of U.S. commitment to allies and partners. In recent years, PATRIOT has undergone upgrades to improve its interoperability with other ballistic missile defense systems, such as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD).

To prepare for the operation of the PATRIOT system, 65 Ukrainian soldiers have been undergoing training at a U.S. Army base in Oklahoma since January. Once deployed with a fully trained crew, the PATRIOT batteries will work in conjunction with other air defense weapons like Avenger, NASAMS, RIM-7 SEASPARROW loaded BUKs to fill gaps in Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

The delivery of the PATRIOT system to Ukraine marks a significant step in enhancing Ukraine's defense against potential airborne threats. As tensions remain high in the region, the U.S. support through the provision of advanced military equipment demonstrates its commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and security. The system's deployment is expected to increase Ukraine's overall capability to protect its airspace and deter potential adversaries.

In conclusion, the expedited delivery of the PATRIOT system to Ukraine by the U.S. is a significant development in enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities. The system, along with trained Ukrainian soldiers, will help fill gaps in Ukraine's air defense and increase its overall capability to protect its airspace. However, it also underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region and the need for careful diplomacy to prevent further escalation of tensions. The U.S. and its allies' support to Ukraine through international partnerships and alliances highlights the importance of cooperation in maintaining global security.