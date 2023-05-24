A true U.S. Marine: How AAV landing craft works and what is next in line?

The Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV), also known as the AAV-P7/A1, has played a crucial role in the operations of the United States Marine Corps (USMC) since its introduction in the 1970s. Serving as a reliable means of transportation, the AAV has facilitated the movement of troops and cargo from ship to shore, making it an indispensable tool for amphibious assaults and various maritime missions.

Weighing in at 29 tons (26.3 metric tons) during combat, the AAV boasts impressive capabilities. In addition to its three-person crew, it can accommodate up to 21 combat-ready Marines. The vehicle's robust design features a welded aluminum hull, providing essential protection against small arms fire, artillery shell fragments, and other threats encountered on the battlefield. Its ability to shield personnel from harm has been a defining characteristic of the AAV.

Powering the AAV is a Cummins VT-400 diesel engine, generating an impressive 525 horsepower. This engine allows the vehicle to reach a top speed of 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour) on land and 8.2 miles per hour (13.2 kilometers per hour) in water. The AAV's amphibious capabilities are crucial for executing successful amphibious assaults, as it can effortlessly transition between land and water, ensuring Marines are delivered to their destinations swiftly and effectively.

The ACV project represents a significant step forward in the USMC's commitment to equipping its forces with state-of-the-art equipment. With advancements in mobility, protection, and firepower, the ACV aims to provide increased maneuverability and versatility, enabling Marines to execute their missions with greater efficiency and effectiveness. As the ACV gradually replaces the AAV, the USMC will possess a more capable and adaptable asset, tailored to meet the demands of modern amphibious operations.

In conclusion, the AAV Landing Vehicle has served as a vital component of the USMC's amphibious capabilities for several decades. Its ability to transport personnel and cargo from ship to shore has been instrumental in facilitating successful amphibious assaults. However, with the introduction of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle, the USMC aims to address the need for modernization and overcome the limitations of the aging AAV. The ACV project represents a significant leap forward in terms of mobility, survivability, and technological advancements, ensuring that the USMC remains prepared for the challenges of the future battlefield.