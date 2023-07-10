How RGW 90 (Matador) is helping Ukraine's war effort?

The RGW 90, also known as the MATADOR, is a unique and state-of-the-art rocket launcher collaboratively designed by Germany, Israel, and Singapore. With its dual-purpose design and versatile operational capabilities, it addresses a multitude of battlefield threats. This article explores the significance of the RGW 90, its combat success, and its role in Ukraine's war effort.

The RGW 90, also known as the MATADOR, is a unique and state-of-the-art rocket launcher collaboratively designed by Germany, Israel, and Singapore. Its dual-purpose design and versatile operational capabilities make it a formidable weapon on the battlefield. Affectionately called the "Nut Cracker" within the Israeli Defense Force (IDF), the MATADOR proved its effectiveness during Operation Cast Lead in 2009 by effectively clearing and breaching fortified structures. This weapon plays a significant role in supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces and volunteer units, particularly evident in battles like Mariupol. With its lightweight design, the RGW 90 offers enhanced maneuverability and can effectively engage both armored vehicles and robust structures, such as brick walls. Its impact in modern warfare is undeniable, making the RGW 90 a valuable asset for ground forces in various conflict scenarios.

