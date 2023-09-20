Why China and Russia can not match USS Gerald R. Ford
The Gerald R. Ford, recognized as the most expensive and largest carrier ever constructed, serves as a remarkable feat of naval engineering. Originally projected at a cost of $13 billion in 2005, its price eventually escalated to a staggering $14 billion by 2009. This supercarrier possesses a remarkable displacement of approximately 112,000 short tons (100,000 metric tons) and boasts impressive dimensions, including a length of 1,106 feet (337 meters), a 134-foot (41 meters) waterline beam, and a 256-foot (78 meters) flight deck beam, soaring nearly 250 feet (76 meters) above the waterline.
In addition to its awe-inspiring size, the Gerald R. Ford is armed with an extensive arsenal, including cutting-edge aircraft such as F-35C Joint Strike Fighters, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler electronic attack jets, and E-2D Hawkeye airborne early-warning and control aircraft. Furthermore, it accommodates a range of support assets, including C-2 Greyhound carrier onboard delivery (COD) planes, MH-60S Seahawk helicopters, MQ-25 Stingray refueling and intelligence collection drones, and potentially a new long-range strike drone. This carrier, capable of accommodating 4,539 personnel, represents a significant technological leap forward with its redesigned flight deck, computer-aided design, advanced Bechtel A1B reactors generating a staggering 600 megawatts of electricity, and pioneering technologies like the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear.
The Gerald R. Ford's comprehensive array of capabilities extends beyond aircraft and reactors, featuring cutting-edge radar systems, missile launchers, and self-defense weaponry. Particularly noteworthy is the inclusion of laser self-defense weapons, which bolster the carrier's defenses against hypersonic ship killer missiles from potential adversaries like China and Russia. With the addition of the Gerald R. Ford to its active service roster, the U.S. Navy now operates an impressive eleven carriers, solidifying its position as a global naval force to be reckoned with.