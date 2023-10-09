Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

The most powerful weapon system the U.S provided to Ukraine is on the way

MGM-140 ATACMS missile is a precision powerhouse designed for pinpoint accuracy and long-range striking capabilities.
Interesting Engineering
| Oct 09, 2023 02:00 PM EST
Created: Oct 09, 2023 02:00 PM EST
military mechanics
  • twitter
Untitled-1.jpg
EPISODE 19
The most powerful weapon system the U.S provided to Ukraine is on the way
Untitled-1.jpg
EPISODE 18
F-22 became "The Super Raptor" with these upgrades
Untitled-1.jpg
EPISODE 17
Why Russo-Iranian kamikaze drones can not pass Gepard?
Untitled-1.jpg
EPISODE 16
How this Chinese hypersonic fleet killer will counter U.S. Navy
Untitled-1.jpg
EPISODE 15
How Will M10 Booker make The U.S. Army Unstoppable
Untitled-1.jpg
EPISODE 14
Why China and Russia can not match USS Gerald R. Ford
Untitled-1.jpg
EPISODE 13
How does the Chinese J-20 pose a threat to U.S. Air Superiority
Untitled-1 (2).png
EPISODE 12
Why Ukranian soldiers owe their lives to Bradley IFV
Untitled-1 (2).png
EPISODE 11
Why Russia and China fear B-2 so much?
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 10
How Skynex annihilates Russian drones in Ukraine
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 9
What makes KA-52 a nightmare for Ukraine's tanks
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 8
What makes the GAU-8 Avenger a nightmare for the enemy?
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 7
Why Russia worries about Ukraine getting Taurus Missiles
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 6
How the Patriot and Kinzhal Duel in Kyiv's skies
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 5
What makes merkava a great tank for Ukraine
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 4
How does this WWI machine gun dominate trench warfare in Ukraine?
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 3
How Ukraine's naval drones are suppressing Russian navy
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 2
What makes StarStreak one of the most feared missile systems in Ukraine War
CMS.jpg
EPISODE 1
Why do Russian tanks dread challenger 2 so much?

As Ukraine prepares to face its second winter of conflict, a significant development is on the horizon. The arrival of the MGM-140 ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles is set to bolster Ukraine's ability to strike distant targets with precision, even in adverse weather conditions. This versatile missile system is proving to be a crucial asset for the country's defense strategy, particularly given its challenging climate.

The ATACMS missile system is renowned for its all-weather capabilities, allowing for pinpoint strikes against targets far from the front lines. In a country like Ukraine, where harsh winters can make air-launched attacks less feasible for a considerable part of the year, this capability becomes especially advantageous.

What sets the ATACMS missiles apart is their adaptability. The characteristics of these missiles can vary significantly depending on the model, block number, and specific configuration. One of the key features is the flexibility in warhead options. Ukraine will have the choice of various warheads, ranging from 500-pound penetrating high explosive blast fragmentation warheads to explosives weighing between 160 and 560 pounds. Among these options are cluster munitions designed for targeting both personnel and materials, further enhancing the system's versatility.

Operationally, the ATACMS missiles are launched from mobile platforms such as the M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and the M270 MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System). Ukrainian soldiers have already been effectively utilizing these mobile launch platforms for nearly a year. However, the arrival of ATACMS ammunition will enable Ukraine to fully unleash the potential of these systems.

While Ukraine had been requesting the provision of ATACMS for a year, initial hesitation from U.S. officials stemmed from concerns about their own limited stockpile and worries that Russia might perceive it as a provocative move by Washington. Nonetheless, the supply of ATACMS marks a significant enhancement of Kyiv's ability to target Russian military supply lines over long distances.

In a conflict that has persisted for years, the importance of disrupting enemy supply lines cannot be overstated. With the ATACMS missiles, Ukraine gains a critical capability to strike Russian military logistics and infrastructure with precision, making it a formidable force in the ongoing conflict.

As the harsh Ukrainian winter approaches, the arrival of ATACMS missiles is a testament to the commitment of international partners in supporting Ukraine's defense. These missiles will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Ukraine can effectively deter and respond to threats, regardless of the weather conditions.