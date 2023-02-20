Are Human Beings A Disease?

Could the argument that humanity is a virus spreading throughout the world be based on a mere analogy?

It is somewhat true that humanity is constantly struggling with itself, and the world itself, with our darkest sides in the spiral of all this evil and violence, is like a virus.

Apart from the psychological dimension of the analogy and the harm that people cause to each other, there is also the dimension of the damage that humanity has inflicted on the world.

We can’t say all viruses are bad as some viruses can actually kill bacteria, while others can fight against more dangerous viruses.

Of course, while trying to understand whether people really have similar characteristics to a virus, we also need to find out whether they are a good or bad kind of virus.

Since we know that, as humans, we can use more than 10 percent of our brain, we must also be able to do more and do better.

But, human activities, such as pollution and overconsumption of resources,

have had a detrimental impact on the planet and its ecosystems, which can be compared to the way a virus can harm the host organism.

Moreover, the fact that humanity represents only 0.01 percent of the living creatures on Earth, being one of the creatures that cause the most damage to the world, causes a score to be written on the bad side in the opposite of good and bad.

When we look at the scientific explanations for virus structure, we can see that there are discussions about viruses becoming active only after they come into contact with a host cell.

If we think that people are the viruses in the world, we can also assume that the world produces some kind of antibody with epidemics and natural disasters in order to get rid of this virus.

However, people are able to resist this antibody with the scientific developments and technological innovations that we achieve daily.

Furthermore, the progress of humanity's journey to other planets for permanent settlement reveals how advanced these technologies are.

This situation is likened to a virus trying to pass from one organism to another in order to survive.

It has been discussed whether humans can live in harmony with the world, that is, the host.

It's an accepted idea in many places that the human species could move away from being a virus if they manage to put aside conscious consumption of resources and greed.

Of course, these discussions are based on the damage that man has inflicted on the world.

But some do not find this analogy to be correct.

They base their arguments on the fact that the biosphere is not a body-like organism.

On the contrary, the biosphere is a dynamic system that does not have vital organs that can be harmed by viruses.

Surprisingly, a study was conducted to determine whether humans are viruses or not, and it turned out that 8 percent of humans are viruses. How is this even possible?

The fact that thousands of pieces of ancient viruses still exist in the human genome and can even create protein has drawn a considerable amount of attention from researchers.

Viruses insert their genomes into their hosts in the form of a provirus which is a virus genome that is integrated into the DNA of a host cell.

The researchers examined the genetic material in a database containing over 14,000 donated tissue samples from all across the body.

They found a number of proviruses that are still active.

This study adds a new angle to this data by showing that HERV genes are present even in healthy tissue.

In conclusion, although the myth that humans are viruses is not scientifically true, the analogies of some myths are so accurate that they can get very convincing.