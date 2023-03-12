Can global warming trigger a zombie apocalypse?

The idea of a zombie apocalypse triggered by global warming might seem like something straight out of a science fiction novel, but it has gained popularity in recent years. With popular TV shows and video games such as The Last of Us exploring the concept, many are left wondering whether there is any truth to this theory.

The Last of Us is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a fungus has taken over the brains of humans, turning them into zombie-like creatures. In the series, an epidemiologist suggests that climate change could make harmful fungi more tolerant to warmer temperatures, leading to a potential outbreak of this disease. While the show is fictional, there is some scientific basis to this theory.

There are several species of fungus that can survive in high temperatures and infect humans. One such fungus is Cryptococcus gattii, which can cause severe lung infections and even death. This fungus is found primarily in tropical and subtropical regions, and as temperatures rise due to global warming, it could potentially spread to new areas.

While the idea of a zombie apocalypse triggered by a fungal infection might seem far-fetched, it is not entirely impossible. Fungal infections are already a significant concern in many parts of the world, with an estimated 1.5 million people dying from fungal infections each year. These infections are often difficult to treat, and with the rise in temperatures, it is possible that new strains of fungi could emerge, which could be even more challenging to combat.

The Last of Us has undoubtedly popularized the idea of a zombie apocalypse caused by a fungal infection, but it has also raised awareness about the dangers of fungal infections. By bringing this issue to the forefront, the show has highlighted the need for more research and development into treatments for these infections.

It is worth noting that while a zombie apocalypse triggered by global warming might seem unlikely, it is crucial to take steps to prevent the spread of fungal infections. This includes maintaining good hygiene practices, wearing protective gear when necessary, and seeking medical attention if you suspect you have been infected.

In conclusion, while the idea of a zombie apocalypse caused by global warming might seem like something out of a horror movie, there is some scientific basis to this theory. While it is unlikely to happen anytime soon, it is essential to take steps to prevent the spread of fungal infections and invest in research to develop treatments for these infections. The Last of Us might have popularized the concept, but it has also raised awareness about the dangers of fungal infections, which is something we should all take seriously.