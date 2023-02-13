The Most Powerful Laser Metal Cutting Machines

Each of these machines, which have different models and techniques for metal cutting, impresses with features that surpass the others. How would you like to take a look at them together?

A laser cutting machine is an automatic laser system with a CNC controller, which adopts CO2 or fiber laser beam to cut various metals.

A fiber laser metal cutting machine combined with a CO2 laser cutting system is more stable than a mixed CO2 laser cutter, which is mainly used for cutting metals.

This can cut many materials, such as aluminum and wood, gracefully.

While the digital fiber laser metal cutting machine is used in many different areas, from hardware to the jewelry industry, it is primarily used on materials such as carbon steel and copper.

The difference of the LS5 sheet laser cutting machine from previous machines is that it was produced for a much more specific need:

to provide a modular, fully automated, high-performance system that can be expanded to implement tube-cutting functions later.

Laser Tube Cutting technology is designed to cut all sorts of holes in tubes of different sections in a fully programmed automatic cycle, thus eliminating all traditional operations carried out on conventional machines.

Complementing each other and surpassing each other in terms of power and skill, these machines have become legendary among laser metal cutting machines.