Why Don't We Still Have Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

It's been 40 years since the first Back To The Future and Star Wars movie. However, we still cannot deal with nutrition with small colored pills without wasting time.

For those who love to eat but are too lazy to cook, the subject is taken to a different dimension of course. Considering that today's fast foods and super fresh foods are not nutritious enough, it seems that we have no choice but to wait for the fast and nutritious solutions in science fiction movies to come as soon as possible.

Of course, the biggest reason why interesting foods in science fiction movies are so catchy may be that they are presented with neon lights strikingly. From Blade Runner's Noodle Bar to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, is it just the look of Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster in that make us fantasize about the greenish-gold color in a fancy glass?

Foods made by adding water, similar to those in science fiction movies, also have the feature of being nutritious. The production of these foods, which are also tried to be delicious, is very difficult. It cannot be said that the experts are very successful in this regard.

Still, even though we don't have foods similar to the ones in future movies shot in the past, let's not forget that there are some interesting foods that scientists say we will start eating in 30 years.

It seems that foods such as bugs and fake fish which was created full fish fillets by dipping goldfish muscle into fetal bovine serum will start to be consumed in the coming years, but it seems that these will not be the kind of developments that will save the time we lose while eating.