Why Don't We Still Have PASIV Device From Inception?

Do you think 12 years is a short time to create a new technological product? Especially when it comes to dreams that we have worked hard to make sense of since the earliest times…

So why don't we still have a PASIV Device?

Have you ever had moments when you were not sure if it was reality or a dream? Or a moment when you realized that you could control that dream once you realized it was a dream?

Surely some of you have had this experience.

Isn't it the fact that "Inception"s narrative is based on these dilemmas that have made it a cult film since its initial release?

So, Portable Automated Somnacin IntraVenous Device aka PASIV device that we just mentioned, is a suitcase-sized device that precisely controls the dosage of somnacin (chemicals that allow lucid dreaming) administered to subjects during their actions.

In this way, two or more people can be involved in each other's dreams, that is, they can control each other's dream by sharing the same dream.

Even though Cobb in the film has developed a trick for determining whether or not he is dreaming, it may not be so simple for us.

The "Dream Team" at MIT's Media Lab believes it can harness your unconscious mind with technology you can wear to bed. They developed a product called Dormio.

Come on, let's see what Dormio is.