Why Don't We Still Have Holo-Stuffs From Star Wars?

What were we saying? Oh yeah. Holo-stuffs… The concept of a freestanding 3D hologram wasn’t quite new to science fiction at that time, but Star Wars turned the concept into a trope.

Holograms would become a recurring tool in Star Wars throughout the years, appearing on a regular basis for conversations between separated characters.

For instance; Princess Leia makes a holographic message, entrusted to the ever-loyal R2-D2, asking for Obi-Wan Kenobi’s help in Star Wars: A New Hope.

This became an iconic cinematic moment.

Or who can forget Holochess in which teams of holographic creatures battled each other on a circular board?

Remember not to beat a Wookie in that game if it ever comes out.

What about the Holodeck from Star Trek?

It was a room equipped with a hologrid containing omnidirectional holographic diodes, enabling holographic projections and holograms.

And when the holodeck was activated, the room self-destructed and dragged it into a whole new and completely different reality.

Well, do you remember the musical instrument called the Holophonor, which resembles the flute in Futurama?

It's best described as a combination of an Oboe and a Holographic Projector. The notes played by its user trigger the projector to show holographic images, which relate to the mood of the notes.

Even though they are products of imagination, after witnessing all of these wonders, our current hologram technology does not satisfy us.

As we said at the beginning, we encounter some sorts of holograms in real life.

While all these holo-stuffs we see in movies seem like an ordinary part of everyday life,

real-life holograms require a significant amount of setup.

Also there is some debate about whether or not they fully fit the true definition of a hologram.

Many holographic shows we watch today are actually quite different from the technology we see in these movies, as ours are technically “virtual images” generated by a hidden screen surface.

Moreover, fictional depictions of holograms have inspired technological advances in other fields, such as augmented reality.

But If you want to have an experience close to the Holodeck experience in Star Trek, you should at least wear big goggles which make you look like a cyborg.

Moreover, since we cannot physically go anywhere else from where we are, it is very likely that you will bump into things that we cannot see around us. So the reality is actually still the same for us.

But last year, on the occasion of Star Wars' 45th anniversary, Arcturus studios gave fans the experience of creating their own holograms.

You can make a hologram of Princess Leia via a simple QR code, but of course, this is not satisfactory. We still cannot talk about a 3D hologram that interacts with us.

It looks like we will still wear VR equipment such as goggles, gloves or full body suits to move into a new reality and experience Augmented Reality.

It seems unclear when we will be able to experience Star Wars grade holograms or three-dimensional images without any adjunct apparatus.

We've reached the end of our series with this episode. Now that I'm done talking about why we still don't have some of the technological products I saw in the movies, how about we bust some myths? Our new series will be available soon... Please stay tuned!