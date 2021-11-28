India’s Department of Telecommunications has requested that Starlink stop selling satellite internet services in the country “with immediate effect” because it does not currently have the licenses to do so. The department also advised the public not to buy Starlink internet.

"For rendering satellite-based services in India, requisite license(s) from Department of Telecommunications, Government of India are required. It is hereby informed to the public at large that the said company has not obtained any license/authorization for rendering satellite-based internet services that are being booked on their website," said the government in a statement.

"Accordingly, the Government has asked the company to comply with the Indian regulatory framework for rendering the satellite-based communication services and refrain from booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect."

In July 2021, during a keynote speech, Elon Musk gave at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the SpaceX CEO announced that, in August, Starlink "should have global connectivity everywhere except the poles".

This deadline was at least one month sooner than previously thought. Perhaps that's why Starlink has not had time to get the Indian licenses.

A company presentation shared by Starlink India director Sanjay Bhargava earlier this month stated that the firm was still “in the process of getting approvals to ship Starlinks to India" and added that 100% broadband is an important catalyst for rural development. The presentation also noted that the company was working to identify the 12 districts where Starlinks will be shipped in the 1st phase after the proof of concept.

The company aims to have 200,000 Starlinks in the country by December 2022. The goal of Starlink internet is to provide a connection to those areas too remote to be connected otherwise.