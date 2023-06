The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has found that the US Department of Defense (DoD) has lost track of about 1 million F-35 spare parts worth $85 million. The missing parts have all gone missing over nearly five years. According to the GAO, the government doesn’t have its system tracking those parts; officials may not know how many spare parts are in the global spares pool, where they are, or their total value.

As a result, the document reads, “the full quantity and value of these [lost] spare parts may be significantly higher” than the 1 million tallies determined by the main contractor, Lockheed Martin.