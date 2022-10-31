10 of Isaac Newton's most famous and revolutionary inventions

Isaac Newton led a very fruitful life

Born in 1642, Sir Isaac Newton was raised by his grandmother until age 12. His mother pulled him out of school at age 12 to have him manage the family estates. Newton found farming monotonous, and he was soon sent back to school.

He studied law at Trinity College, Cambridge, taking care of wealthier students' rooms to pay his bills. During his time at Cambridge, Newton wrote down his thoughts in a set of notes called "Quaestiones Quaedam Philosophicae."

The notes show that Newton had already found the main ideas behind calculus, a new way of quantifying and studying the rate of change of a quantity over time. Along with German mathematician Gottfried Leibniz, Newton would develop the techniques of differentiation and integration, which remain fundamental to mathematics and science today.

In 1665 Cambridge closed temporarily due to an outbreak of bubonic plague, and Newton returned home to Lincolnshire for two years. He continued his studies on his own, during which time he had his "brainstorm" regarding gravity and developed his three laws of motion. He described these years as "the prime of my age for invention."

Newton returned to Cambridge in 1667 and was awarded the distinction of scholar, reserved for the highest-performing students. In 1670, he was appointed to the prestigious Lucasian Chair of Mathematics, aged just 27. He served as a mathematics professor and in other capacities until 1699.

An interest in optics led Newton to correctly propose that white light is actually the combination of light of all the colors of the rainbow. Using this knowledge, he designed a reflecting telescope that used mirrors and glass lenses, allowing it to focus all the colors on a single point—giving a crisper, more accurate image.

Newton published his findings in 1687 in Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica (Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy), commonly known as the Principia. Although few people could fully grasp the science in the Principia, it was widely acknowledged as a work of genius.

For various reasons, Newton decided to leave Cambridge n 1696 to take up a government position as Warden of the Royal Mint. In 1703 he was elected president of the Royal Society and was re-elected each year until his death. He was knighted in 1705 by Queen Anne, the first scientist to be knighted for his work.

Throughout his life, Newton was responsible for several essential ideas and theories. Many of these are foundational to modern science and our understanding of the greater universe around us.

The modern world would look very different if Isaac Newton had decided that farming would better use his time and mind.

Let's take a look at some of the most significant ones.

1. Newton's laws of motion are probably his greatest gift to us all

In 1687, Isaac Newton developed his three laws of motion after discovering and studying gravity. They are:

1. The law of inertia/motion: An object at rest remains at rest, and an object in motion remains at a constant speed and in a straight line unless acted on by an unbalanced force.