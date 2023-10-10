10 rockets that took SpaceX from Falcon to Starship

SpaceX has come a long way since its founding in 2002.

The goal is to land on Mars, but along the way the company has had a number of successes — and failures.

Let's take a look at the evolution of their rockets in 10 images.

In 2002, a 30-year-old Elon Musk founded SpaceX.

The goal from the very beginning was to develop the technology required to drive down the cost of spaceflight, making human missions to Mars economically feasible.

Today, SpaceX regularly reuses rockets and it is actively developing and flight testing its Mars rocket, Starship.

It's been a rough, explosive ride at times. Here are the rockets that made SpaceX the company it is today, as well as the launch vehicles that could one day fulfill Musk's ambitions of making humanity a multi-planetary species.

1. Falcon 1: SpaceX's first rocket almost failed to reach orbit

Falcon 1 lifting off for Flight 4 on September 29, 2008. Wikimedia

SpaceX came incredibly close to bankruptcy before it had even reached orbit.