10 rockets that took SpaceX from Falcon to Starship

From the single-engine Falcon 1 to its massive Mars rocket, Starship, SpaceX has come a long way since it was founded back in 2002.

Chris Young | Oct 10, 2023 01:04 AM EST

SpaceX has come a long way since its founding in 2002.

The goal is to land on Mars, but along the way the company has had a number of successes — and failures.

Let's take a look at the evolution of their rockets in 10 images.

In 2002, a 30-year-old Elon Musk founded SpaceX. The goal from the very beginning was to develop the technology required to drive down the cost of spaceflight, making human missions to Mars economically feasible.Today, SpaceX regularly reuses rockets and it is actively developing and flight testing its Mars rocket, Starship. It's been a rough, explosive ride at times. Here are the rockets that made SpaceX the company it is today, as well as the launch vehicles that could one day fulfill Musk's ambitions of making humanity a multi-planetary species.1. Falcon 1: SpaceX's first rocket almost failed to reach orbitFalcon 1 lifting off for Flight 4 on September 29, 2008.Wikimedia SpaceX came incredibly close to bankruptcy before it had even reached orbit. See Also Related An uncrewed Starship could land on Mars 'within four years' NASA's Psyche Mission ready for launch on SpaceX Falcon Heavy Artemis I: NASA’s SLS successfully soars into orbit and towards the moon Its first rocket, Falcon 1, was named after the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. SpaceX built the rocket to carry 670 kilogram (1,480 lbs) loads into low Earth orbit. The "1" in its name refers to the fact the 68-feet-tall (21-meter) rocket was powered by a single engine running on liquid oxygen and kerosene.The first launch of its first rocket, on March 24, 2006, lasted just one minute, and the second and third attempts also failed. Musk has since stated that the funds for the fourth attempt were "the last money we had."On its fourth attempt, however, on September 28, 2008, Falcon 1 finally reached orbit, making it "the first privately developed liquid-fuel rocket to reach Earth's orbit," according to SpaceX. 2. Grasshopper: SpaceX begins testing reusable technologiesGrasshopper during a 325-meter flight.Wikimedia On its fourth flight, Falcon 1 sent a dummy payload to space. It only flew one more time after that, on July 14, 2009, sending RazakSAT, a Malaysian Earth-observation satellite, into orbit. That's because SpaceX received interest from several companies for a heavier-lift rocket and it shifted its focus to the development of Falcon 9 — the "9" refers to the first stage's cluster of nine Merlin engines.Early on in the development of Falcon 9, SpaceX decided it wanted to start implementing reusability into its design. This led to the development of Grasshopper, a 100-foot-tall rocket prototype flown at SpaceX's McGregor, Texas, proving grounds. Grasshopper flew eight times between 2012 and 2013.3. F9R: The reusable test rocketThe Falcon 9 prototype F9R during a test flight.SpaceX / YouTube Grasshopper wasn't the only test rocket for SpaceX's reusable technologies. While Grasshopper flew to an altitude of 2,440 feet (744 meters) on its last flight, the F9R rocket went to new heights.F9R, or the Falcon 9 Reusable Development Vehicle, flew to an altitude of more than 3,280 feet (1,000 m) during its five flights from the SpaceX McGregor site between April and August 2014. The test rocket was essentially a Falcon 9 first stage. During its last flight on August 22, 2014, F9R exploded due to a blocked sensor.4. Falcon 9: SpaceX's record-breaking rocketFalcon 9 during the launch of a Starlink mission in 2023.SpaceX / Flickr SpaceX first flew Falcon 9 on June 7, 2010, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, in Florida. It has since gone on to fly more than 250 successful missions, performing several historic firsts during that time, including the first successful landing of an orbital rocket, on December 21, 2015.Falcon 9 is capable of lifting a 28,991 lb (13,150-kg) payload to low Earth orbit. Over the years, it has built a reputation as the world's most reliable workhorse rocket. Last year, for example, Falcon 9 set a new record of 60 launches by the same launch vehicle type in a calendar year. SpaceX has now reused 38 Falcon 9 boosters, while the single most reused Falcon 9 booster has flown a record 17 times.5. Dragon: SpaceX's first space capsuleA SpaceX Dragon capsule at the company's Hawthorne facility.Wikimedia In March 2006, SpaceX submitted a proposal for NASA's Commercial Orbital Transportation Services (COTS) demonstration program which called for private companies to develop a spacecraft to ferry cargo to the International Space Station (ISS).SpaceX first launched a Cargo Dragon to the ISS for a demonstration mission on May 12, 2012. The early development of Dragon was crucial in SpaceX's ability to eventually launch astronauts to the ISS.6. Falcon Heavy: The world's most powerful rocketThe maiden launch of Falcon Heavy.Wikimedia In order to send even heavier payloads to orbit, SpaceX essentially strapped three Falcon 9 boosters together, added an upper stage, and called it Falcon Heavy.On its first flight on February 6, 2018, Falcon Heavy lifted Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster with a spacesuit-wearing mannequin called 'Starman' in the driver's seat. Falcon Heavy has since flown seven successful missions, with the eighth scheduled for later this year — for a launch that will lift NASA's Psyche asteroid mission.Before NASA launched its Space Launch System (SLS) for its Artemis I mission in November last year, Super Heavy was the most powerful operational rocket on the planet.7. Crew Dragon: SpaceX brings human spaceflight back to US soilCrew Dragon ahead of the Demo-2 launch in 2020.SpaceX / Twitter Building on the success of its Cargo Dragon missions, SpaceX started developing its Crew Dragon capsule. In 2014, NASA awarded the company a $2.6 billion contract to develop a crew capsule for sending astronauts to the ISS and back.On May 30, 2020, SpaceX's first-ever astronaut flight, for a mission called Demo-2, lifted off. The two NASA astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon capsule successfully docked with the ISS a day later. It was the first time astronauts had launched from the US in nine years due to the Space Shuttle program being discontinued in 2011. 8. Starhopper: SpaceX begins early Mars rocket testsStarhopper during a 150-meter test flight.Elon Musk / Twitter Starhopper, which Elon Musk has referred to as R2D2's dad, was, like Grasshopper, built to test reusable rocket technology, but this time for an even more ambitious project.Starhopper performed several untethered hop tests before SpaceX moved on to the next phase of its Starship development program. It goes down as the earliest test rocket for SpaceX's planned massive Mars launch vehicle. As such, Starship embodies Musk's ultimate goal, which is to build a fully reusable rocket capable of ferrying humans between Earth and Mars.9. Starship MK 1: The first Starship upper stage prototypeThe Starship MK 1 prototype.SpaceX / Flickr On September 28, 2019, SpaceX revealed its Starship Mark 1 (MK1) prototype. Starship MK1 was built at SpaceX's Boca Chica facility in southern Texas. It was famously used for high-altitude tests during which SpaceX performed a number of "belly flop" maneuvers and landing attempts — several of which ended in fiery explosions. A flight test on May 5, 2021, saw Starship MK1 fly to a high altitude, perform a belly flop maneuver, and then nail its landing.10. Starship: SpaceX's fully-stacked Mars rocketThe fully-stacked Starship during its first test flight.SpaceX / Twitter On April 20, this year, SpaceX's fully-stacked Starship rocket flew for the very first time. The mission only lasted a few minutes before a separation failure led ground officials to manually trigger an explosion to prevent damage on the ground.Still, SpaceX stresses that it collected a wealth of data from the mission and it soon aims to launch Starship Flight 2. Musk has highlighted that the mission was very much in keeping with SpaceX's fail fast, learn fast mantra. The company has made "well over a thousand changes" to Starship ahead of its second flight, Musk has said. It will hope the second test flight reaches orbit, though, especially as it is contracted to develop a modified Starship lunar lander for NASA's upcoming Artemis III mission.Starship surpassed NASA's SLS to become the world's most powerful rocket. While the SLS Artemis I produced roughly 9.5 million lbs of thrust at liftoff, Starship is estimated to have created a staggering 17 million lbs of thrust at launch, thanks to the 33 Raptor engines attached to its Super Heavy first stage.SpaceX's ability to bounce back from fiery explosions in the past suggests it will continue to innovate at an impressive pace. Musk certainly doesn't seem phased, as he recently suggested Starship could land on Mars within four years. 