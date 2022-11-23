First ever 100 percent bio-based 3D-printed home unveiled

“Our state is facing the perfect storm of a housing crisis and labor shortage, but the University of Maine is stepping up once again to show that we can address these serious challenges with trademark Maine ingenuity,” said Gov. Janet Mills.

“With its innovative BioHome3D, UMaine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center is thinking creatively about how we can tackle our housing shortage, strengthen our forest products industry, and deliver people a safe place to live so they can contribute to our economy. While there is still more to be done, today’s development is a positive step forward — one that I was proud to support through my Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan and my budget. I extend my congratulations and thanks to the University of Maine and its partners, and I look forward to continuing to tackle these problems with innovative solutions.”

The technology will now help address labor shortages that are currently limiting affordable viable housing. The use of automated manufacturing and off-site production in this new type of home will also result in less time wasted on on-site building and fitting.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new home University of Maine

Meanwhile, the use of abundant, renewable, locally sourced wood fiber feedstock tackles current supply chain issues. In the future, the homes can also be customized to meet a homeowner’s space and aesthetic preferences and produce faster delivery schedules.

Solutions to pressing problems

“We are finding solutions here at ASCC to the pressing problems that our world faces and that Maine faces, through research on transformative offshore wind technology, next-generation solutions for transportation infrastructure, advanced forest products and large-scale 3D printing, and of course, affordable housing,” said UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.