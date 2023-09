Over the last five years, a NASA team has collaborated with scientists from MIT and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NSIT) to develop an ambitious new X-ray camera with unprecedented imaging and spectroscopic capabilities.

Their work constitutes a technological advancement for a new type of X-ray microcalorimeter called a magnetic microcalorimeter, a blog post from NASA reveals. These operate at very low temperatures — as low as only a few tens of milli-Kelvin above absolute zero.

The new advancement could dramatically improve the global astronomical community's capacity for analyzing X-ray light that would otherwise be invisible to the naked eye. This, in turn, will allow them to peer into galaxy cores and uncover the mysteries of cosmic evolution.