Here are 11 stunning images from the Mars Perseverance rover

For that, the Perseverance rover is equipped with different instruments:

1. Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE). The prototype of a device that aims at producing oxygen through solid oxide electrolysis of Martian atmospheric gasses, especially carbon dioxide, which is the most abundant component of the atmosphere of the Red Planet (around 95 percent). MOXIE captures, compresses, and heats carbon dioxide (CO2) to split it into oxygen (O) and carbon monoxide (CO). Then it combines the oxygen atoms to form gaseous and breathable oxygen (O2).

2. Two spectrometers. One of them, Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals (SHERLOC), is an ultraviolet Raman spectrometer for the study of fine-scale mineralogy and detection of organic compounds through fine-scale imaging and the use of an ultraviolet laser. The other one, Planetary Instrument for X-Ray Lithochemistry (PIXL), is an X-ray fluorescence spectrometer used to discover the fine-scale elemental composition of Martian surface materials.

3. Radar Imager for Mars' subsurface experiment (RIMFAX), a ground-penetrating radar to detect subsurface water ice, salty brines, buried rocks and meteorites, etc.

4. Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA) is a set of sensors that collects information about the surface weather and dust particles on the Red Planet.

5. Two imaging systems. The first one, SuperCam, is a remote-sensing instrument that can perform chemical composition analysis of rocks and soils from a distance using a camera, two lasers, and four spectrometers. The second one, Mastcam-Z, is a panoramic and stereoscopic imaging system with two cameras; these are responsible for most of the Mars Perseverance rover images that we have today.

Best Mars Perseverance rover photos

From the time it arrived on Mars, the Perseverance rover took more than 215,000 pictures. Here are some of the most relevant ones.