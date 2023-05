As reported by Reuters, a large investment fund called Moonfire Ventures has just raised $115 million to help invest in European technology and artificial intelligence (AI) startups. Founded by Atomico (a venture capital firm) co-founder Mattias Ljungman in 2020, this news will undoubtedly be welcomed by the tech industry across the continent.

"Europe has been a leader in AI, and we find our best fit is to support the next generation of founders solving some of our greatest challenges within health, work, finance, and gaming," said Ljungman. This new round of investments comes only a few years after they raised $60 million in 2021. With 20 years of experience at Atomico, Ljungman asserts that relying solely on personal relationships and gut instincts is not a viable approach for scaling up the traditional venture model.