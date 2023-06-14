$1.2 billion spacecraft sets off to probe dark energy and dark matter next month

The European Space Agency's (ESA's) $1 billion Euclid spacecraft is scheduled to launch next month aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The spacecraft was designed to uncover the secrets of the "dark universe." If successful, it could be a "game-changer" for the global astronomical community, Prof Adam Amara, who thought up the concept behind the spacecraft, told the BBC in an interview.

Euclid will shed new light on the "dark universe"

18 years ago, Prof Amara, who works as director of the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation at the University of Portsmouth, turned down a prestigious role at Princeton University to work on Euclid.

Now, he is preparing to fly to Florida, where the Euclid spacecraft will be launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.